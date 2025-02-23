Councillor facing harassment charge over messages sent to teenage girl

A councillor is facing trial over allegations he sent a teenage girl unwanted messages over Instagram.

Kyle Eldridge is accused of messaging the girl, who cannot be named because of her age, over the social media app and leaving her voice notes and sending her emails.

The 28-year-old has denied one charge of harassment without violence relating to a period between January and the end of April last year.

Suspended

He was suspended from the Labour group on Abergavenny Town Council when it became aware of the allegations in May 2024 but remains a member of the council for the Park ward.

Sandra Rosser, principal officer for Abergavenny Town Council, said Mr Eldridge hasn’t attended any council meetings since May last year.

Ms Rosser also said Mr Eldridge had agreed to be removed from an appointment he was due to take, when training was completed, as a school governor.

She said: “He doesn’t hold any positions on any board or organisations directly linked to him being a councillor.”

A trial is due to take place at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 24.

