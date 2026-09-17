Councillor falsely claimed paedophile had been released onto Bridgend streets

Emily Price

Calls have been made for a councillor to apologise after he warned the public that a transgender paedophile had been “released back onto the streets of Bridgend” – despite police confirming that the individual remains behind bars.

On Monday (September 14) Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr councillor Owain Clatworthy published a mugshot of Scott Henwood, who now goes by the name of Scarlett Lee, to Facebook falsely claiming the sex offender had been released from prison.

The Restore Britain councillor wrote: “A biological male paedophile, Scott Henwood, now calling himself Scarlett Lee, has been released back onto the streets of Bridgend after serving just half of a 2 year 4 month sentence.

“The judge said there was ‘no or little realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

“He was caught again with child abuse images, repeatedly breached his Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and even used a deed poll name change to try and dodge the restrictions.

“How many more times does a repeat child sex offender get dumped back on the streets before this country finally puts children first?”

In June 2025, Lee was found with a folder of animated images depicting child sex abuse despite being made subject to a court order for the same offence in 2024.

The paedophile was sentenced to a total of two years and four months imprisonment and will remain subject to sex offender notification requirements and a a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Cllr Clatworthy’s post warning that Lee had been released was shared over 350 times with some parents and commentators raising strong concerns about where the sex offender could be living.

However, South Wales Police issued a statement on Tuesday (September 15) confirming that Cllr Clatworthy’s claims were untrue and that Lee was still behind bars.

In a social media post, the force said: “South Wales Police are aware of information circulating on social media regarding the alleged early release of Scarlett Lee, formerly known as Scott Henwood.

“We can confirm that Scarlett Lee remains in prison and is due to remain in custody until May 2027.”

Despite this, Cllr Clatworthy’s social media post remains unchanged, with the false claims still publicly available to view on his Facebook page.

A Bridgend political source called for the Restore Britain councillor to apologise and issue a correction.

The source said: “Yet again we see the clickbait councillor putting his profile above facts and details.

“He holds a position in society that comes with responsibility and uses it to spread fear and hatred.

“He uses his platform to amplify misinformation and it is a waste of police resources for them to have to post the correct facts and rebut his lies.

“What is most galling in a way is that even when he knows he is wrong he leaves posts up to continue the misinformation contained in it.

“He should remove the post, issue a public apology and show some contrition and responsibility.

“He won’t of course, he is probably already planning his next post to whip up public division.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.