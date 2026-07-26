Councillor given dispensation to vote on visitor levy after declaring partner’s hotel job

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has been granted ‘dispensation’ to take part in the visitor levy vote process after declaring his partner’s employment in a hotel.

It comes as Anglesey County Council recently completed a consultation over the so called ‘tourism tax’ – although no decision is expected until September.

The portfolio holder for leisure, tourism, maritime and property, Cllr Alun Roberts, had not been taking part in public meetings discussing the topic amid concerns over a conflict of interest through his partner’s employment.

The Plaid Cymru Seiriol ward councillor had requested and has now got, a dispensation, saying he was “a great believer in being transparent, so that the public are aware that what I am doing is right, as an elected member”.

Due to Code of Conduct rules for members, Cllr Roberts had declared that his partner, although chiefly retired, was employed two mornings a week in the reception of a local hotel.

The rules say members must “in all matters” consider if they have a personal interest and whether the code of conduct requires them to disclose it.

It states they must regard themselves as having a personal interest, in any business of their authority, if it relates to, or is likely to affect, any employment or business carried out by the councillor, or relates to decisions where “it might reasonably be regarded” as affecting the councillor’s well-being or financial position.

The rules also apply to those “with whom they live, or have a close personal association” and with regard to their employment.

Conflict of interest

Cllr Roberts, a former teacher, had sought dispensation from the Standards Committee, and its Dispensation Panel had assessed the potential for a personal or prejudicial conflict of interest.

Speaking at the panel meeting on Friday (July 24) the council’s visitor economy and coastal areas manager, Andy Godber, had explained that hotels were among the businesses to be affected if the levy comes in.

“We had over 2,000 responses to the [levy] consultation, the next stage will be to create a document incorporating those responses.

“We’ll be sending them to the different council committees and the documents will include the different assessments undertaken.

“We feel it is important that we have a decision, there are people for and against the levy, so we need a robust debate to confirm the final decision.”

He added it was the responsibility of the full council to decide over the levy in September.

Answering questions from independent Standards Committee member Gill Murgatroyd over what “implications” his partner’s hotel role might have if the levy was adopted Cllr Roberts said “very little”.

He described how his partner was employed two mornings a week, mainly “helping out”.

“He has no part in the decision making or running of the hotel, he is basically just checking people in and out of the hotel.”

Transparency

Answering further queries from independent Standards Committee member David Davies over his role chairing and participating in public meetings and as a council representative, Cllr Roberts, said: “Obviously there have been public meetings but because I was waiting for a decision from here I have not been taking part in any of those.

“I thought it was unacceptable for me to take part without permission, to be totally transparent in the whole process.”

He confirmed that he wanted to be able to vote on the levy, and engage in the process.

He added that it was possible he may have to present the matter in his role, although noted any decisions would be made by the full council.

After a public debate, then a private discussion, the panel chair and independent member of the Standards Committee Rhys Davies, said: “There has been an extensive and thorough discussion…as a panel we agree there is a personal and prejudicial interest because of the applicant’s role as the portfolio holder in this area.

“After considering the request and having heard from the applicant and officers, the panel is willing to allow the applicant to speak and vote in any meeting inside or outside of the council.

“The permission will remain for the remainder of the council term. The reason for giving the dispensation is that it will not damage the public confidence in the council’s decisions.”

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