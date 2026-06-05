Councillor given lifetime ban on keeping animals after welfare prosecution

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A man has been banned from keeping animals for life after a long-running investigation into concerns over the welfare of goats and pigs in his care.

David Wayne Erasmus pleaded guilty to offences under the Animal Welfare Act, with the outcome welcomed by the local council.

Rhys Harries, Swansea Council’s animal welfare team leader, said: “The decision of the court to ban Mr Erasmus from ever being allowed to keep animals is the right one. During repeated visits by my officers they witnessed animals being kept in appalling conditions.”

Erasmus serves on town and community councils in Carmarthenshire and Swansea and was a candidate for the Sir Gaerfyrddin constituency at last month’s Senedd election representing pro-Welsh independence party Gwlad. Two years ago he was an independent candidate for Gower in the general election.

Swansea Council, which brought the prosecution, said over an extended period its officers investigated animal welfare concerns raised by the public and carried out repeated visits to Erasmus’ field at Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais.

During the visits animal welfare officers removed pigs and goats that were observed being kept in unsuitable conditions. Following the visits, said the council, Erasmus bought more animals which were subjected to similar conditions.

A sentencing hearing at Swansea Crown Court on June 4 heard the defendant housed the animals in old windowless shipping containers awash with liquid faeces, urine, and rotting food, and outdoor pens which were just mud.

Several pigs rescued from his land died days after being removed from his care.

Lee Reynolds, on behalf of the council, said the prosecution was brought on the basis that Erasmus’s ability to provide the required standard of care was “significantly lacking” and he was “ill-equipped” to look after them rather than him intending to cause suffering to the animals.

Mr Reynolds said the charges covered 27 goats, kids, and pigs. Erasmus, aged 66, of Arlan Gwili, Hendy, near Pontarddulais, had previously pleaded guilty to three animal welfare offences. The pleas were entered on the basis he had not intended to cause suffering to the animals.

The court heard the defendant asked for two offences under Animal By-Products (Enforcement) (Wales) Regulations to be taken into consideration. The prosecutor said those offences related to animal bones, skeletons, and entrails being put in a watercourse which ran across the field “apparently to build some sort of dam structure”. He said further animal by-products were found in Erasmus’ vehicle while animal skins, bones, and fat were found in feeding trays on the land.

Matt Murphy, on behalf of Erasmus, said he had taken a leasehold on the land from the Penllergare Estate with a seven-year plan to establish a market garden with nearby farm food shop to benefit the local community. He said it was accepted the defendant had not provided competent care to the animals.

Mr Murphy said his client had mental health and neurodiversity issues and had also been dealing with the emotional and financial impacts of a breakdown of a 28-year marriage as well as a tragic family bereavement.

Judge Huw Rees made Erasmus the subject of an 18-month community order with a mental health treatment requirement and he must complete a rehabilitation course. He was banned from keeping or having the care of animals indefinitely save for the dog he currently has and his mother’s cat and chickens.

Mr Harries, referring to the visits by animal welfare officers, said: “Each time we did what we needed to do to remove these animals and ensure they were made safe.

“This case should send out a very clear message to others that we will do whatever is necessary to protect the welfare of animals and to keep the safe and healthy.”

Erasmus serves on town councils in Carmarthenshire and community councils in Swansea.

One of them, Grovesend and Waungron Community Council, said people had been in touch after hearing about the case and that it recognised the “strength of feeling within the community”.

It said: “While we understand and share residents’ concerns the community council has no authority to act directly on this matter.”