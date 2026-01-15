Councillor leaves Labour insisting party has ‘lost their way’

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor says she has left the local Labour group because residents no longer feel represented by the party.

Llandudno councillor Angie O`Grady says she has left Conwy’s Labour group as the party has “lost their way” and has joined the Conwy First Independent Group.

Cllr O`Grady follows Glyn y Marl’s Cllr Dave Jones, who switched to the Citizens First Alliance in May 2025, citing national dissatisfaction with Labour as his reason.

Labour has now lost four of its 11 members originally elected in 2022.

Old Colwyn councillor David Carr also left the Labour Party in the autumn of 2022 to become an independent member, while Penmaenmawr councillor Cathy Augustine switched from Labour to join Plaid Cymru in November 2023.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Tudno Councillor O`Grady said: “Leaving the Labour Party, I listened to many of the residents I represent who, as they say, do not agree with the way the Labour Party seems to be heading at present. Many residents feel Labour don’t represent working people anymore.”

She added: “To be frank, how can I not agree with those residents’ sentiments? It certainly does appear as though the party has lost their way in their support for working people.”

Seven Labour councillors remain on Conwy County Council, including Cllr Penny Andow, Cllr Chris Brockley, Cllr Mandy Hawkins, Cllr Chris Hughes, Cllr Emily Owen, Cllr Stephen Anthony Price, and Cllr Hannah Fleet.