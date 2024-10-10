Councillor on a mission to pursue planning breaches has tyres slashed

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A councillor claims his tyres were slashed and his car damaged because of his work to pursue planning regulation breaches.

Denbighshire councillor Terry Mendies says he left a Llandegla community council meeting at the community hall only to discover his Land Rover Discovery with all four tyres slashed and the bodywork seriously scratched.

There was also damage to the car’s number plate, and the car had to be recovered. The vandal struck between 7 – 8 pm on Thursday, October 3.

The Conservative councillor says he believes the damage was caused because of his determination to pursue breaches in Denbighshire’s planning regulations.

‘Cowardly attack’

Cllr Mendies believes he knows who the culprit is. He said: “When elected two years ago, I inherited many planning breaches in the ward, which I have been doggedly pursuing.

“This cowardly attack has only made me more determined to bring all those that are circumventing planning laws – and there are many in my ward – to account.” Cllr Mendies says the matter has been reported to North Wales Police.

He added: “I was furious when I discovered the car because it has never happened to me before, and I was left in a pitch black car park… and I didn’t get home till past 11 pm.

“I was furious at the time, and it’s made me more determined to pursue these residents that are breaking the law by breaching planning laws by not seeking planning permission and building what they want where they want.

“The person I believe it was is too much of a coward to front up to me. He’s known as a bully, but as you can imagine, to slash somebody’s tyres when they are not in the vehicle is cowardice, isn’t it? So I didn’t feel concerned for my personal safety, but I do feel worried about the safety of my property.

Determined

Cllr Mendies says all four tyres need replacing but is yet to get a quote for the repair work for the scratches, but he estimates the cost will be between £1,000 and £1,500. When asked if he had considered resigning from his role, Cllr Mendies answered: “Absolutely not. I want to stress I’m more determined than ever to pursue all planning breaches in my ward.

“There are planning breaches throughout the ward, some serious, serious ones, and I will pursue them. My tenure lasts for another two and a half years. If I’m lucky enough to be re-elected, I’ll pursue them for five years after that.”

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a car being damaged in Llandegla, Denbighshire, on October 5th. The car was scratched and the tyres slashed whilst it was parked in Llandegla between 7-8pm on October 3rd.

“We would ask anyone with information to contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference Q150380.”

