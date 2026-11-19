Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Approval has been given to turn a pub into flats despite outrage from councillors.

In 2019, permission was granted to redevelop the former Castle Hotel in Barry into a set of affordable apartments and keep the community pub running.

A local residents’ group, The Castleview Group, was set up to run the pub, which was formerly operated by Brains Pubs.

However, in 2020, the Castleview Group withdrew from the scheme and now the pub is set to become eight flats.

The decision to approve the pub conversion split the planning committee, seven voting for, seven voting against and one abstention.

Committee chair, Cllr Neil Thomas, was the tie-breaking vote and chose to follow officer’s recommendations by voting for the development.

During the meeting, Cllr Nic Hodges said: “I feel short changed, I feel conned, I see this as a form of cultural vandalism.”

Cllr Helen Payne said that while she was disappointed that there would not be a new community space, the opportunity to house people in Barry who have suffered “a horrendous journey of trauma and homelessness” overrides this disappointment.

According to planning documents, the developer, Newydd Housing Association, engaged in an extensive marketing to try to find a new operator but “there was no genuine interest shown in taking on the commercial/community element of the scheme”.

The application reads: “The leisure market has changed significantly since the planning permission was granted in 2019, exacerbated by the coronavirus global pandemic and the current cost of living crisis, and this has impacted upon the prospects for a viable public house in this location.

“There is limited appetite from leasehold operators to take a lease on the public house/community element of the scheme as a ’shell and core’ unit with the associated fit out costs and no trading history.

“The licensed leisure sector is experiencing significant challenges with increasing cost pressures and staffing issues resulting in a high level of closures within the sector.”

Barry town council objected to the application, stating that Vale of Glamorgan council should “enforce the original planning conditions and protect this important community asset”.

Cllr Ian Johnson said that “faith and trust” in the planning system is “eroded by people coming back and saying that they are unable to deliver that which they promised.”

The application reads: “The proposed development is compliant with local and national planning policy by promoting the well-being goals and sustainable placemaking with the aim of delivering cohesive communities and much needed affordable housing.”

Cllr Carys Stallard, who also serves as the county’s mayor, said: “I’m not convinced that it’s the right place for more flats, if I’m perfectly honest.”