Councillor picks up nominations in contest for National Chair of Plaid Cymru

Martin Shipton

Four local party groups have nominated Gwynedd councillor Elin Hywel to be the new National Chair of Plaid Cymru as the internal election gets closer.

The role of the National Chair is to represent the interests of grassroots members of the party – a task seen as especially important at a time when a Plaid Cymru government is running Wales for the first time.

According to Plaid’s rules, only party members who attend next month’s annual conference at Venue Cymru in Llandudno can take part in the ballot.

The three candidates are Cllr Hywel; former Plaid Cymru chief executive and head of the BBC Trust in Wales Karl Davies, and former Westminster candidate John Rowlands.

Cllr Hywel has received nominations from the constituencies of Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Cardiff West, Wrexham and the Taliath (joint branch) of Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

She said: “I am delighted to receive support from across Wales for my bid to be elected National Chair of the party.

“I have been active in political campaigns for years, and I feel extremely privileged to have played a part in that work and share in its successes.

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to develop experience across many areas – from local government and pensions to community work and political campaigning. Currently, I am Chair of the Welsh Pensions Partnership, Chair of the Gwynedd Pensions Committee, Vice-Chair of Undeb, a director of several community initiatives, and serving as a County Councillor for the North Pwllheli ward.

“These experiences, along with my involvement with Plaid Cymru, have given me a broad understanding of Plaid Cymru, our members and the communities we serve. I look forward to continuing to speak to our members across Wales and share my vision for the future of Plaid Cymru.”

Mark Hooper MS for Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg said: “I’ve known Elin for almost a decade and have always been impressed by her dedication, professionalism and core values that underpin everything. We have worked together while on the Yes Cymru committee during its period of growth, and since then as fellow councillors, sharing ideas and plans. Elin would make a fantastic chair and has my full support “

Leadership

Gwynedd Councillor for the Menai Ward Ioan Thomas, a former Chair of Gwynedd Council, said: “As Chair of the Gwynedd Pensions Committee, Elin has demonstrated the ability to combine clear leadership with respect for the views of others. She listens, challenges constructively, ensures discussions focus on the issues that matter most, and has a knack for summarising discussions artfully. What has impressed me most is her ability to gain the trust of the membership of people from different backgrounds and perspectives, and her determination to act in the interests of the committee’s objectives rather than any personal agenda.”

Having qualified as an accountant, Elin Hywel has spent more than 20 years working with businesses, charities, social enterprises and communities throughout Gwynedd.

She has been the councillor for the Pwllheli North ward since May 2022. Her father is Hywel Williams, who retired as the MP for Arfon in 2024, when the constituency was abolished.

Karl Davies said: “Everyone I have spoken to has been very supportive of my decision to stand for the role of National Chair. Longstanding and senior members of the party have said that my experience is just what Plaid Cymru needs at this time.”

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