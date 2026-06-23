Councillor questions how under-16 social media ban will be enforced

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A local councillor has asked how the council will deal with the impending legal changes to ban the use of social media platforms by children.

Earlier this week, the UK Government announced that it intends bringing in a social media ban for under-16s into force in early 2027.

Under the proposal the ban will cover platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X, and YouTube.

The government believe that keeping children off social media is the best way to keep them safe online and more details of how this ban will be implemented is expected to be published next month.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Health and Care scrutiny committee on Thursday, June 18, councillor asked whether senior staff had started thinking about how to implement the social media ban for youngsters?

Committee chairwoman Cllr Amanda Jenner (Conservative, Trewern and Trelystan) said: “What is the corporate safeguarding response to the announcement this week regarding social media?”

Cllr Jenner said the ban will have an impact on foster carers and residential care homes.

Cllr Jenner said: “How are we going to ensure that they are going to be able to have these rules in place?

Cllr Chloe Masefield (Liberal Democrat – Crickhowell with Cwmdu and Tretower) asked how would the council monitor and report on it to councillors?

Director of social services and wellbeing Nina Davies said “We don’t have the answers yet because it is so new.

There’s going to be a lot of work to do over the next year in terms of delivering that.

“This would be an issue we put on the agenda for the board so that we can bring conversations across the council together.”

Cllr Jenner said that the committee would be recommending that the board discuss this issue at their next meeting.

Mrs Davies said she would welcome that.

Mobile phones in schools

Cabinet member for adult social care Cllr Peter Roberts (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod South) said: “This is emerging, and we’ve also got the potential new position on mobile phones in schools.

“Various departments will be looking at this as more guidance emerges from the UK and Welsh Governments.

“It will be something that will be driven strongly by national guidance rather than us as an individual authority”.

Head of children’s services Sharon Powell said that there is already guidance in place for “safer arrangements” covering internet usage of the council’s children in care.

Ms Powell said: “Social media is a huge issue, it will be a challenge to implement but it’s for the right reasons and is very much welcomed.”