Councillor quits Labour after being frozen out over library cuts criticism

A councillor has resigned from the Labour Party nearly a year after being frozen out following her objections to a council’s library closure plans.

Nelson councillor Brenda Miles said she had been waiting ten months for an appeal hearing she claimed should have been convened within two weeks.

Cllr Miles criticised Caerphilly County Borough Council’s decision to push ahead with cost-cutting proposals to close down ten libraries across the borough, and was promptly kicked off council committees and had the Labour whip removed.

In a Facebook post explaining her decision to ultimately quit the party, she said delays to her appeal were “taking the proverbial” and had “dragged on for far too long”.

Welsh Labour was contacted for comment.

Cllr Miles will remain a representative of her ward and “will continue to represent Nelson residents and assist with any issues you have with the council”, she wrote.

She said her “critical” response to the Labour-led council’s library plans in May 2025 had led to the removal of the whip “indefinitely”, as well as her ejection from party-appointed seats on various committees.

“I thought the reaction was a bit over the top – and it certainly wasn’t done right, as I wasn’t given a fair hearing, which is pretty fundamental when it comes to principles of natural justice,” she wrote. “So, I appealed against the decision to the general secretary of Welsh Labour.

“What should have happened next is that an appeal panel would be convened within 14 days to hear my appeal.

“Sadly, it hasn’t happened. Ten months on my appeal is still outstanding, with no date set for a hearing.”

Cllr Miles said it was “time to draw the line” under the matter, and added campaigners are still fighting to save the libraries, which remain “under threat of closure” pending a judicial review hearing.

Backers of the library closures argue the shake-up will lead to a better service for the borough’s residents, who will be able to access a wider range of council and other services at fewer “hubs” located in larger towns.

But critics say closing “vital” smaller libraries will cut off communities in smaller villages.

Following Cllr Miles’ resignation, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who took over as Labour group and council leader last November, said: “As I’ve said to Brenda privately, my door is always open for meaningful discussions on all aspects of council policy.

“That goes for any member of the council, regardless of party. I do wish her well in the future.”

Cllr Miles’ decision to leave Labour means the party no longer has any representation in the Nelson ward.

Cllr Sean Morgan, who was the council and Labour group leader at the time Cllr Miles’ whip was removed last June, has since quit both positions and joined the Green Party.

Welsh Labour was invited to comment on delays to Cllr Miles’ appeal hearing, but did not respond at the time of publication.