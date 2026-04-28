Councillor rues ‘visible decline’ of city centre

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has called on the local authority’s leadership to address a “visible decline” of retailers in Newport city centre, following news M&S and River Island will close their stores there.

Independent councillor Miqdad Al-Nuaimi acknowledged those decisions were made by private businesses, but said the departures of big-name brands were “hardly the ringing endorsements of the much-awaited bright prospects for the city of Newport”.

He said the city council’s own claims that footfall was increasing, along with the development of Newport as a centre for the semiconductor industry, should mean businesses “wanting to stay in the city centre, not closing or moving away”.

Senior councillors said the local authority was investing in city-centre events and regeneration, and suggested elected representatives should avoid “undermining confidence” in Newport.

Cllr Al-Nuaimi, whose Stow Hill ward includes the city centre, said news of the departures of River Island and M&S Food Hall were “very disappointing”.

In a written question to the council’s leader and its cabinet member for regeneration, he asked whether they had spoken to the retailers to try and encourage them to stay, using various incentives.

Despite “claims to the contrary” he described a “visible lack of footfall at what should be busy times during the week and weekends”.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, the council leader, along with Cllr James Clarke – the cabinet member for regeneration – agreed the recent news was “disappointing” but said such decisions were outside their control and “not just specific to Newport”.

The pair said it was “not helpful to speculate on “who is next” and suggested councillors “should all be championing our local businesses and the city in general”.

Councillors should instead talk up the city’s independent traders who “far outnumber the national chains and need our full support”, as well as Newport’s newer businesses.

“It is a fact that Newport has the fastest growing population in Wales and it is also a fact that footfall in the city centre increased during 2025, bucking the trend compared to Welsh and UK figures,” they added.

“We have unique cultural and leisure facilities across the city and our events programme draws visitors into the city centre from far and wide.”

The cabinet members added the council’s placemaking plan – agreed last year – had already delivered “a number of projects… with more to come”.

That plan, formed following a public consultation period, sets out the local authority’s priorities for regenerating the city centre and making it “a vibrant and thriving destination we can all be proud of”.