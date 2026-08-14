Councillor says police scrutiny ‘needed more than ever’ if nationalisation goes ahead

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Scrutiny will be “needed more than ever” if proposed major reform to the structure of policing goes ahead, a councillor has said.

Cllr Julie Fallon, the leader of Conwy County Council, made the comments as members of the council’s cabinet were updated on discussions around proposed changes to the structure of policing, including the potential for partial nationalisation.

Cllr Fallon said the possible reforms could create a significant additional responsibility for council leaders if they were expected to oversee policing across a national organisation. She said:

“Interesting times, aren’t they? I think scrutiny is going to be more needed than ever with the possibility of a national police force.”

“Some of the conversations or comments I’ve seen are around leaders having a level of responsibility, and I just think, goodness me, leaders have enough to do. It is a big role to monitor the whole of the police force, especially if that’s a national body.”

Cllr Alan Hunter, a member of the North Wales Police and Crime Panel, told the cabinet at its August meeting at Coed Pella in Colwyn Bay that panel members had raised concerns.

He said there were particular concerns about the impact on North Wales’ culture and language.

The comments come amid proposals for major changes to policing structures.

The role of Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) across England and Wales was officially marked for abolition by the UK Government in November 2025, with the actual phase-out slated to take effect in May 2028 at the conclusion of the current elected terms. Andy Dunbobbin currently serves as North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner.

The UK Government says the move will save the taxpayer at least £100 million while “helping to fund frontline officers to cut crime”.

According to the UK Government the “roles will be absorbed by regional mayors wherever possible”.

A White Paper has also outlined proposals of what police leaders describe as a “radical restructuring”.

The proposals include the creation of a National Police Service to oversee functions including counter terrorism and national policing, although the precise future structure has remained unclear.

Concerns have previously been raised that changes could affect North Wales’ distinct position, including its Welsh identity, language, and existing operational links with police forces in north-west England.

Police leaders have also previously stressed the importance of North Wales’ links with areas including Manchester and Liverpool because of the movement of communities and patterns of criminality.

At June’s North Wales Police and Crime Panel meeting, police officers said they had submitted evidence opposing any arrangement which would remove part of Wales from Welsh policing structures.

Cllr Fallon concluded by praising North Wales police officers for their role in supporting the emergency services during the recent wildfires at Dwygyfylchi, describing the officers involved as “incredible”.

The future structure of policing remains subject to the ongoing reform process.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.