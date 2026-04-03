Councillor says traffic lights stay red ‘too long’ as congestion grows

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Traffic lights near a city centre’s railway station should be reconfigured to prevent gridlock, a councillor has claimed.

Two sets of lights on Queensway, Newport stay “red for too long” said Cllr David Fouweather, who warned that at busier times, traffic could be seen “backing up to the roundabout at Bridge Street and [at] Old Green”.

In a written question to a cabinet member, he urged officers to consider altering the timings of the lights outside the station and at the top of Cambrian Road, which are both pedestrian crossings.

Cllr Rhian Howells, the cabinet member for infrastructure, disagreed with the calls for change, however.

She said the crossings had “been in place for over 15 years” and today “reflect the significant demand at the Railway Station and Devon Place active travel bridge”.

The bridge was opened in 2023 for pedestrians and cyclists to cross over the railway line without needing to take a detour around the station.

A previous tunnel below the tracks was closed to accommodate the bridge piers.

Cllr Howells said the approach to the railway station was recently improved “to meet modern standards” – and now requires “suitable green time” for pedestrians to cross Queensway.

Cllr Fouweather also raised concerns about the bus lane leading from Old Green Roundabout to the railway station.

He said the start of the bus lane, shortly after the roundabout exit, “forces three lines of traffic into one” and asked whether it could be removed.

Essential lanes

Cllr Howells said designated lanes are “essential to assist in the punctuality of buses”, and said the route on Queensway helped connect “significant residential areas with the city centre”.

“This corridor is also utilised by regional bus and long-distance coach services, which provide wider access to employment and leisure opportunities and support inward access to the city, supporting economic activity,” the cabinet member said.

“Retaining this bus lane is therefore essential to assist service reliability.”

Following that exchange, Cllr Fouweather said he remained convinced the two sets of Queensway lights were red for “too long”.

He added the city centre was prone to “considerable congestion”, especially when drivers wished to avoid incidents on the M4 – and claimed this was further evidence why the proposed redesign of Old Green Roundabout would be “a bad idea”.

Transport for Wales is leading that project, which if approved could mean the roundabout is replaced by a four-way traffic light-controlled junction.

Its backers say the project will lead to improved connections and public transport links in the city.