Councillor slams ‘zombie’ authority

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has accused a council of being a “zombie council” after claiming a debate on a long-running saga was again shut down.

Abergele councillor Paul Luckock has slammed the council insisting accusing Conwy County Council of being detached from the cost-of-living crisis affecting its taxpaying residents.

The Citizens First Alliance councillor’s latest remarks follow a discussion on the controversial Mochdre HGV depot, a source of controversy for a decade, at June’s finance and resources overview and scrutiny committee earlier this week.

The council signed a long-term lease on the purpose-built depot in 2016.

But the site’s floor was later deemed unsuitable for HGVs, and the authority remains involved in an ongoing legal battle – spending at least £3.24m on the facility despite it never being used for its intended purpose.

At the committee, chief executive Rhun ap Gareth interrupted Cllr Luckock while he was attempting to discuss the matter.

The chief executive gave Cllr Luckock a stern warning about discussing issues connected to “active litigation” in a public forum.

But following the meeting, Cllr Luckock has criticised the council’s handling of the issue, insisting the authority has “determinedly shut down any questions and debate on Mochdre Business Park” until September when a councillor briefing is expected.

“As a resident reported to me, Conwy is a zombie council; there is no professional and political leadership. It’s a zombie council animated by process, feeding on taxes, and incapable of recognising the crisis outside its chamber’s doors,” said Cllr Luckock.

“The council still moves, but nobody mistakes it for alive. Yes, a populist view that echoes both ends of the political spectrum. However, the Mochdre Business Park mess, ongoing for 10 years, with very expensive costs, highlights the detachment from cost-of-living pressures for taxpayers/residents, refusal to take the very difficult decisions and the continued blighted nature of aspects of public services.”

He added: “Fortunately, there are lots of good people every day intentionally doing the right and good things for residents.”

Cllr Luckock also referred to an earlier exchange at the same meeting when cabinet member Cllr Stephen Price was forced to apologise to him.

Cllr Price cheered “Hooray!” when Cllr Luckock mentioned he was no longer a member of the finance and resources overview and scrutiny committee (FROSC) following a recent scrutiny committee reshuffle.

Cllr Luckock said: “The chair had to request Cabinet Portfolio holder Labour’s Stephen Price to apologise to me for publicly celebrating the loss of my FROSC membership because of political balance consequent upon the reduction in size of scrutiny committees.”

He added: “(These are) Further Machiavellian manoeuvres to limit questions, challenge, and scrutiny.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said: “A full explanation was given to the councillor in the meeting as to why it was not appropriate to discuss the matter.”