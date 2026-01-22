Councillor suffers medical episode during debate

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A council meeting was suspended after a councillor appeared to suffer a medical episode while speaking in a debate.

Members of Monmouthshire County Council were discussing calls for a Chepstow bypass when one of the town’s councillors appeared to suffer a shock while speaking.

Councillor Christopher Edwards, who represents the St Kingsmark ward, was highlighting problems caused by congestion in the town when he suddenly appeared to suffer a medical episode.

The Conservative councillor was speaking just 35 minutes into the meeting that started at 2pm on Thursday, January 22.

Colleagues, at County Hall in Usk, immediately came to his aid and the councillor had remained seated and was talking to them.

His microphone was switched off and within seconds council chairman, Labour’s Peter Strong, said he would pause the meeting and the You Tube live stream closed.

It’s understood councillors were told the meeting had been formally adjourned for the day at around 3pm.

Cllr Edwards had seconded a motion which asked the council to state addressing congestion in Chepstow remains a strategic transport priority for the council. It would have also required the council’s Labour/Green Party cabinet to produce a report setting out the commitments it previously made on a bypass, available options for progressing a bypass plan and a timetable for working with neighbouring Gloucestershire County Council as well as the Welsh and UK governments.

Ahead of the meeting Monmouthshire council announced it and Gloucestershire have agreed to form a cross-boundary work group to develop solutions to the long-standing congestion issues in the Chepstow area.

It will develop a series of proposals aimed at improving access to public transport and active travel to provide viable alternatives to the car.

The group will also consider the economic and environmental viability and feasibility of developing a proposed bypass solution and other highway solutions – including the identification of potential funding streams. The councils will use their combined voice to lobby for improvements to the rail network and other identified strategic priorities emerging from the working group.