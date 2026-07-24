Councillor suggests trial of new pavement charging channels for EVs

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A pilot scheme for internationally renowned Electric Vehicle (EV) pavement charging channels has been suggested by a senior councillor.

Cllr Ratcliffe (Liberal Democrat – Hay) has asked for the council’s view on allowing residents to have “pavement charging channels” or gullies that allow EVs to be charged outside people’s homes.

Cllr Ratcliffe, who is also the chairman of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA), said: “A number of local authorities, including Redbridge council in London, have begun piloting pavement charging channels or cable gullies, funded through (UK) government.

“These installations allow residents to safely run a charging cable from their home to an electric vehicle parked on the highway without creating a trip hazard.

“They also enable residents to benefit from lower domestic electricity tariffs, rather than relying solely on more expensive public charging infrastructure.

“Pavement charging channels are an emerging technology that can safely accommodate charging cables within the footway, reducing the risks associated with trailing cables while making electric vehicle ownership more affordable through access to domestic electricity tariffs.”

Excellent location

Cllr Ratcliffe believed his hometown of Hay-on-Wye would be an “excellent location” for a pilot scheme which would also the council to assess the “effectiveness” of the technology.

Cllr Ratcliffe said: “I would welcome the opportunity to discuss how such a pilot could be developed should officers consider this to be a viable option.”

Neighbouring councils in Wales have already received and approved planning applications to allow cable channels to be created to allow EV charging to take place.

Mr Forsey said: “The council does not currently plan to trial cross-pavement EV charging solutions, such as cable gullies, in the immediate future.

“At present, demand for this type of infrastructure is relatively limited in our rural context, although we recognise that this is likely to increase over time.

“With a number of local authorities already undertaking pilot schemes, the council considers it more appropriate to monitor and learn from the outcomes of these trials rather than duplicate similar work locally at this stage.”

Clearer and more consistent

Mr Forsey explained that the council is waiting for a clearer and more consistent national approach from both the Welsh and UK Governments on this issue.

Mr Forsey said: “The council is currently developing its draft EV strategy which sets out its policy framework and is engaging with residents as part of this process.

“In the meantime, our focus is on more scalable and deliverable solutions, including improving the provision of public charging infrastructure in key locations and exploring opportunities to reduce the cost of charging for users.”

He conceded that his does not offer the lowest-cost charging compared to charging at home.

Mr Forsey said: “They are capable of serving a wider range of users and locations, supporting broader network coverage rather than a limited number of individual properties through pilot schemes.

“Whilst we are not currently proposing a pilot in any specific location, this position will be kept under review as national guidance evolves and further evidence becomes available.”

The council held a six-week consultation from June 1 to July 12 asking for views on its draft EV charging infrastructure strategy.

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