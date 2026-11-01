Councillor warns of major health risks of energy drinks for young people

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

The consumption of energy drinks by young people has been highlighted as a major health risk by a local councillor.

At a special meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Wednesday, October 28, councillors received a report on healthy living in the county borough.

The report provided councillors with a “whole-system assessment” of healthy living and healthy weight activity across Blaenau Gwent, identifying current strengths, key gaps and priorities for future action to further improve health outcomes and reduce inequalities.

Cabinet member for adults and communities Cllr Jules Gardner said: “This is a strong shift towards prevention rather than crisis response, so the council is increasingly looking upstream at the causes of poor health rather than waiting until residents need more intensive services.

“This review identifies prevention, early intervention and community-based provision as major strengths, including healthy food initiatives, physical activity, social prescribing and targeted support for vulnerable adults.”

He added that there was “substantial provision” in Blaenau Gwent to build upon, including 40 sports clubs, “five or more” food pantries, community gardens and food budgeting programmes.

Cllr Gardner said: “It’s essential that we back this up, as there is significant infrastructure. We need to be part of it, connect and strengthen what is already in situ.”

He highlighted how the council’s Adult Social Services department was playing its part by being involved in projects that provide low-cost fresh, healthy food and community meals for vulnerable residents, pointing out where people can go for exercise, as well as providing equipment that helps people with serious health conditions remain more independent at home.

Cllr Gardner said: “Overall, what I take away from this report is that there is already a lot of positive activity happening, and the opportunity is to connect that more effectively.”

Cllr George Humphreys (non-aligned, Cwm) said: “What is really frightening is the amount of young people drinking these energy drinks, day in day out.”

He added that he had links to the Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation Trust Fund.

Detrimental effects

Cllr Humphreys said: “One of the biggest factors for blood clots is energy drinks, and these young people drink these one after another when they have a huge detrimental effect on their health.”

He wondered whether the council could ask the Welsh Government to do something about the issue, such as raising the age limit for buying energy drinks.

“They are walking to school with these energy drinks and it’s scary,” stressed Cllr Humphreys.

Cllr Gardner said: “I watched a parliamentary sub-committee review earlier this year where they were discussing energy drinks and whether there was too much caffeine and additives in them.

“They were looking to have a review later in the year, but I don’t know if that is moving forward.

“I think it’s beyond us as a council to actually activate anything against energy drinks.”

Councillors went ahead and approved the report.

Following a consultation, the UK Government announced in July that it was set to take forward secondary legislation under the Food Safety Act 1990 to ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children in England.

Draft legislation will be presented to Parliament, which could bring this ban into force from April next year.

In Wales, health is devolved, which means the Welsh Government would need to consider extending the legislation to cover Wales.