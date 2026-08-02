Councillor welcomes £40k sculpture move but says toilets should come first

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has welcomed the arrival of a sculpture to a park in his ward, but felt the £40,000 cost of relocating it would be better spent on public toilets.

Swansea Cllr Peter May said the need for toilets was felt in his ward, Uplands. He was speaking after the council announced it would relocate the Leaf Boat sculpture to Cwmdonkin Park, Uplands.

Speaking at the council scrutiny meeting he said people had noticed “the foul stench of urine in hedges” in the summer. He added: “Park attendants inform me they have to clear up human faeces as well.” He said Victoria Park used to have toilets but didn’t any more.

Council leader Rob Stewart accused Cllr May of turning something positive into a negative.

For many years the sculpture took pride of place in Castle Square in the city centre. It was created by artist Amber Hiscott and inspired by the poetry of Swansea’s Dylan Thomas, who had a strong association with Cwmdonkin Park.

Castle Square is being revamped and it was decided the sculpture needed a new home. The council said the move will take place in the coming weeks.

In a meeting in April Cllr May questioned the rationale of the proposed £40,000 relocation when another park in his patch – Victoria Park – had so much use, including a bowls club and an expanded skate park which has recently opened, but lacked toilets.

A council officer said new park toilets would cost around £100,000 and that it was something which could be reviewed. The nearest public toilets to Victoria Park are opposite at The Secret Bar and Kitchen across the four-lane Mumbles Road. The public can use also use toilets at the nearby Guildhall.

In a statement this week Cllr May, of the Uplands Party, said he welcomed the “fitting” relocation of the Leaf Boat sculpture to Cwmdonkin Park but challenged the £40,000 cost given the Victoria Park toilet situation. “This need is now acute with recent investment in the basketball and tennis courts together with the recent opening of the skate park which was match-funded by the Uplands councillors’ community budget.”

Labour leader, Cllr Stewart, said it was his understanding Cllr May had been keen to see the Leaf Boat located in Uplands.

“Cllr May will be aware it has been challenging to find a suitable location which would protect the sculpture while allowing it to be securely displayed for the public,” he said.

“In terms of Victoria Park, we have invested heavily to create a fantastic new skate park there. It’s been extremely well received and well used.”

He said toilet options were being looked at, and added it was “pretty disappointing” that while other Uplands ward members “have engaged in proactive and positive discussions, Cllr May has attempted to turn two very positive investments in the ward into a negative”.

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