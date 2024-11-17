Councillor who attempted to take his own life launches mental health podcast

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A councillor who has risen from the deepest depths of despair has started a podcast to help others suffering with their mental health.

Denbighshire councillor Chris Evans, the local member for Tremeirchion, attempted to take his own life two years ago after suffering poor mental health after a dispute at work.

In the early hours of the morning of November 1, 2022, Chris kissed his sleeping son and daughter goodbye and attempted to end his life but thankfully survived.

Now Chris, 48, is hoping to encourage others suffering in silence with his ‘Nevermind’ podcast, especially since November is Men’s Health Awareness Month.

Deeply personal

“This is a deeply personal cause for me, as I know first-hand the challenges men face when dealing with mental health issues,” he said.

“Two years ago, I found myself at a point where I nearly took my own life. Thankfully, I was able to find support, and since then, I’ve dedicated myself to helping others who might be going through something similar.

“To reach even more people, I recently launched the ‘Nevermind’ podcast. Through this platform, I aim to create an open dialogue about mental health, offering real stories and insights that I hope will resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

“The podcast is with a chap called Scott Saunders. Scott was a contestant on The Apprentice.

“Scott walked out of the show, told Alan Sugar he didn’t want to be part of it. He couldn’t cope with the stress of it and how false TV is.

“So we had a chat in London, and we’ve come up with the idea of doing this podcast.

“We’ve done about three shows so far. You can listen to them on Spotify.

“There are two or three therapists that want to come on and talk, and some doctors and nurses but also partners of people with depression so they can talk about what it is like living with someone with mental health issues and how it affects their own mental health.”

Weightlifter

Chris, a former weightlifter, managed to save himself when he noticed a photo of his daughter on the wall.

Since making a recovery, Chris’ bravery has been acknowledged by a leading mental health award, which celebrates the achievements of those who overcome mental health problems.

Chris explained he won the Inside Out Awards’ ‘Storytelling Award’ after being nominated by Jamie McGovern and Ady Prince from the Communication Workers Union.

“I’m honoured my work and story were recognised this year at the Inside Out Awards, where I was celebrated for my openness in confronting my mental health challenges and using my experience to assist others,” he said.

“Through advocacy, public speaking, and simply being there for others, I hope to continue breaking down stigmas and letting people know they aren’t alone.”

Chris also helps run a motorbike group supporting bikers suffering from mental health issues.

The Kingman’s MCC regularly meet at the King’s Head in Rhuddlan, and you don’t have to have a motorbike to be part of the group.

Bikers

Chris explained: “In line with this mission, we’ve recently established a motorbike group specifically aimed at supporting bikers dealing with their own mental health struggles.

“There’s a unique camaraderie and sense of freedom within the biking community, and we believe that this shared experience can be a powerful force for change, connection, and healing.

“Together, we aim to offer a safe space where people can find understanding, support, and resources.”

Chris, who has lived in Rhuallt for ten years with his partner Susan, also suffers from dyslexia, which had gone undiagnosed for years, contributing to his mental health problems.

The learning disability caused Chris to struggle at school and work making him feel “worthless”, leading to the former truck mechanic first attempting to end his life 15 years ago whilst walking his dog.

Chris now says his life has improved but maintains he must remain resilient, explaining helping others is the best way of helping himself.

“Life is better. But depression is an illness. It is just the same as cancers or any illness. It is just not accepted in our society as it should be, is it?” he said.

“We need to talk to people about how they are feeling.

“In men’s circles, as soon as you start saying, ‘I’m not feeling right’, the barriers go up.

“I’m off ill with a back injury at the moment, and I’m home on my own.

“My partner has got to check in on me. I use my work to keep my mental health in check, so I need to read stuff online, do quizzes, read books on the issue, get out in the garden with the dogs, keep my brain in check, trying to do as much as I can, going up the mountains.

“I love being out there. You have to find ways of getting yourself out of that pit. It helps massively, even if it’s just a walk around the block and breathing fresh air.

“I have triggers that make my mental health go down, and those are not working, not being active, not going out into my community litter-picking.

“We should have more active debates about mental health in schools, not just in schools but in Scouts, the Guides, the rugby clubs, to bring this camaraderie to the youngsters, to help them look after each other.

“I help myself by helping other people. That’s how I get by. That’s why I’m a county councillor.

“I’m a very community orientated person.”

Depression

He added: “Depression is a terrible state to be in. You have no get up and go. Your thoughts go to dark places. You are never cured of it. You just have to deal with it.

“Millions of people have to deal with it.

“But if you speak up there are groups, doctors, apps on your phone that can help.

“But the biggest thing you can do if you’ve not heard from somebody for a few days is call them and ask how they are. Take interest in people.”

