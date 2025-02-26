Councillor would be ‘happier with a much, much higher council tax increase’

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

An independent councillor who describes himself as ‘an Englishman living in Wales’ was told to “go out and meet real people” after he argued council tax should be increased to 10.26% – in line with Welsh Government advice.

At a special meeting of Conwy council held this week ahead of the budget being set tomorrow (Thursday), councillors met to discuss a revised council tax increase of 8.95%.

The proposal means the increase has reduced from the proposed 9.4% agreed by cabinet, following the authority announcing it now expects a significant grant.

But one outspoken Abergele councillor told the chamber he disagreed with the marginal reduction and would instead have been “happier with a much, much higher council tax increase”.

Disagreement

Abergele councillor Paul Luckock said: “I disagree with this proposal. Since I was elected in May 2022, each year our expenditure has been greater than our income.

“I can almost guarantee that in 2025/26 our expenditure will be greater than our income.

“CIPFA [The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy], WLGA [The Welsh Local Government Association] have given us clear advice that we need to use the controls and powers that we have to take a grip of our financial situation and make our financial situation more robust.

“I would have been happier with a much, much higher council tax increase. Welsh Government [suggestion] was 10.26% across the board.

“I would have been content with that, but I think even 10.26% would have meant we would have significant problems in the subsequent two financial years.”

He added: “I would have voted for 9.4% because there is no other option.

“I’m an independent backbencher. I can’t bring a budget to council, but now, to make a further reduction in council tax, to me, it is too big a risk.”

“Semi-detached from real people”

Old Colwyn councillor David Carr told Cllr Luckock to get out and meet real people, some of whom he said were struggling and visiting food banks.

“I visited a food bank in Old Colwyn this morning, and I spoke to people, and I saw how people are struggling,” he said.

“And also, today it was announced about the gas and electric increases, getting on for 7%.

“I can’t really believe that Paul [Cllr Luckock] wants us to put council tax up even more. It is incredible.

“I think there are people in this authority that are semi-detached from real people, who really just can’t afford… particularly the older people, families with young children. They are not on brilliant wages.

“How do these people cope? We can’t sustain these increases in council tax year on year on year.

“Because as we know council tax is a regressive tax. It hits the poorest hardest, and it is really hitting people, so I do object to Cllr Paul saying, ‘Oh well, this has got to be something we have to do’.”

He added: “He needs to go out and meet real people that are having to pay this council tax, the electric.

“The water bills went up massively. Everything is going up.

“How do people cope? So I think we need to be less semi-detached, and I think councillors need to go out in their wards and actually speak to residents.”

Cllr Luckock responded: “I think any councillor will know that I’m deeply engaged with some of our most vulnerable residents, and I fully understand that. Significant numbers of our residents don’t pay council tax.

“Also, I suspect, I may be the only councillor, but I held a public meeting on the budget last night in Abergele Town Hall, and since I’ve been elected I’ve every year held a public meeting on the budget because I come from that tradition and heritage that believes passionately about engaging with my residents, and yes, I argue the toss with them about all sorts of things because I think that is how democracy works.”

The council says it now expects an additional £970,000 of grant money distributed as part of the Pathway of Care Transformation in Social Services, which the authority will use to “fund some of the pressures” built into the budget.

Conwy is now hoping that £360,000 of these funds can “be utilised in bringing down the proposed increase in council tax from 9.4% to 8.95%”.

“Cold comfort”

Leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey said the reduction in council tax would be of “cold comfort” to residents but added the authority must reduce council tax as a principle.

“I appreciate it is not a significant change,” he said.

“I appreciate it will be of very cold comfort to people who are struggling.

“We’ve seen significant rises in utilities, water especially, and use of our heating. But there is a principle here.

“We’ve always said council tax rates are high, that council tax rates are being used to pay for essential statutory services, so there is a principle here that, when we have additional funding, we should ensure that is reflected in the level of council tax that we are requesting from our residents to close the gap.”

Cllr Goronwy Edwards added: “I totally understand where Paul [Cllr Luckock] is coming from.

“I’m the one who said we should be increasing the amount we collect from our ratepayers to what the Welsh Government has set as a guidance, but having said that, I have two young sons with small families.

“To pay this council tax, I could absorb that, probably because of my requirements at my age.

“I don’t need so much money, and I could probably accommodate the extra increase.

“But at the same time, I do realise the suffering of some of our families out there, especially the ones not in the highest paid jobs, who face substantial utility costs going up in the near future. It is a struggle for the future.”

Cllr Edwards went on to claim Conwy was an efficient authority that should continue to look at more efficiencies to tighten its belt further.

Conwy councillors will meet at Bodlondeb tomorrow (Thursday, February 27) to agree both the budget and council tax for 2025/26.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

