Councillors agree new Emergency Preparedness Policy

Senior councillors have approved a new Emergency Preparedness Policy to protect residents, property and services in the case of an emergency or major incident.

The policy is reviewed annually and is designed to help the authority carry out its legal duties as well as to prepare for incidents such as floods, bad weather, malicious incidents or industrial incidents that might occur.

It ensures that the council is able to to deal with things like an increased demand for services caused by emergencies, as well supporting the development of community resilience across the borough.

Floods

The report, approved by members of Neath Port Talbot Council’s cabinet, noted: “Neath Port Talbot Council has a major role to play in any serious incident such as floods, bad weather, malicious incidents or industrial incidents.

“Whilst Neath Port Talbot Council hopes that incidents like this will not happen, the Council is required to be prepared to manage and cooperate should they occur.”

The approval came at a council cabinet meeting held in May of 2025 after a unanimous decision by councillors in attendance.

It also comes after flooding, landslides, and severe wind were seen across south Wales in late 2024, following Storm Bert and Storm Darragh.

