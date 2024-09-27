Councillors agree winter fuel payment cuts ‘might leave some in difficult position’

Nicholas Thomas – Local Democracy Reporter

Changes to winter fuel payments “might leave some pensioners in a difficult financial position”, a city council has declared.

But the Labour-led Newport Council has stopped short of agreeing to write a letter to the prime minister, Keir Starmer, urging him to reconsider his policy.

The UK Government sparked widespread criticism when it announced changes to winter fuel payments that will effectively cut the benefit for millions of pensioners who do not qualify for support.

A spokesperson for the government has defended the move, saying: “Given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, it’s right we target support to those who need it most.”

In Newport, Cllr Matthew Evans, who leads the Conservative opposition group, said the policy would “leave up to 30,000 pensioners, in the Westminster constituencies covering Newport, wondering whether to heat their homes this winter or put food on their table”.

He called on the council to urge the UK Government to “reinstate the winter fuel payment in full to support pensioners in Newport”.

‘Callous’

At a council meeting, on Tuesday September 24, Cllr Evans said it was “clear from the public outcry” over the policy that changing winter fuel payments was “not only exceptionally short-sighted but utterly callous”.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, who leads Newport City Council, tabled a Labour amendment to the motion that watered down the criticism of his party in Westminster, but instead focused on what the local authority would do to help older people in need.

This will include working with charities and volunteer groups to identify pensioners in trouble, or those who do not claim Pension Credit – a key step towards qualifying for winter fuel payments under the government’s new rules.

The council will also “maximise” the use of the Welsh Government’s Discretionary Assistance Fund for those who are struggling, added Cllr Batrouni.

The Labour amendment did not openly criticise the government’s policy, but did include a comment that the changes “might leave some pensioners in a difficult financial position this winter”.

Labour councillor Laura Lacey said Newport Council’s plan “amounted to meaningful action”.

Most councillors stayed away from party politics, but there were comments from Labour councillors Allan Screen, Emma Stowell-Corten and Phil Hourihane about the legacy of recent Conservative UK governments, and Tory councillor David Fouweather accused Labour of previously being happy to attack the Conservatives in Westminster.

‘Grating’

Independent councillor Kevin Whitehead remarked that such debates “always go back in time”, and said it was “quite grating” to hear “they did this, they did that”.

Cllr Batrouni suggested “I don’t think it is that helpful to any of our residents in Newport” to argue about “national government proposals”.

There was a call, however, from Cllr John Jones for the council to make it clear how pensioners could access the council’s support.

Cllr Pat Drewett said there is information available on the council website, and an event called Let’s Connect Newport will be held at the Riverfront Theatre in October.

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for the UK Government said it was “committed to supporting pensioners”.

They added: “Over a million pensioners will still receive the Winter Fuel Payment, while many others will also benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount to help with their energy bills over winter and we have already seen a 115% increase in Pension Credit claims following the launch of our awareness campaign.”

Newport City Council lists various ways it can support residents here: https://www.newport.gov.uk/benefits-and-support/how-we-can-help

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

