Councillors and residents express shock at ‘behind closed doors’ community centre decision

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents and councillors say they’ve been blindsided by plans to turn a community centre into a care facility.

They claim Wrexham Council has not carried out any consultation over the plans, which will see Acton Community Resource Centre fitted with specialist equipment to provide adult day care services – otherwise known as ‘day opportunity’ services – currently available at the Cunliffe Centre in Rhosddu.

Once the Cunliffe Centre is demolished social housing will be built on the site.

In a joint statement Cllr Becca Jones, who represents Acton and Maesydre, and Cllr Andy Gallanders, who represents Rhosnesni, said they had been given no prior warning that the closure of Acton Community Centre was being considered.

“The council held a meeting at the resource centre that clashed with a licensing committee, which we both sit on,” they said. “There was no explanation beforehand that the closure of the resource centre was to be discussed.

“It was described as a discussion about day provision and there was no mention of Acton Community Centre or any intention to close it.

“Council officers presented the decision to close the centre to residents as a done deal with no consultation or impact assessment on local people. The intention is to close it completely by June and then refurbish with the intention of opening in January as an adult day care centre.”

Residents also expressed their shock at the plans.

Barbara Tasker, 82, has run a craft group there for the last decade.

“This news came as such a shock when we were told of the closure without any forewarning,” she said.

“I have been a resident of Acton for over 50 years, working in the community till retirement and supporting countless families.

“In retirement some of us started a group called Purple Orchids where people get together once a week to learn new crafts and have a meal once a month.

“This provides opportunities for people to come together in the community for friendship and support. This maybe the only time in the week many of our members spend time with other people.

“The community centre is vital to the running of our group. Mobility issues and transport costs would hamper us if the centre was to close.

“It would affect countless other groups and individuals that use the centre regularly too. Having a space to hire and use locally is so important for the wellbeing of the local residents of Acton.

“With so many other closures over the years – of community centres and youth buildings – it would be such a great sadness if this was taken away from the people of Acton.”

The resource centre is also used by a local youth club, Citizens’ Advice and host of other community groups such as Active Fit, Tiddlers toddlers, The Heritage Society, Active Futures and Slimming World.

Consultation

Wrexham County Borough Council did not comment on the claims it had not properly consulted, but said a facility to improve day care for those with complex needs was much needed in Acton.

It said the change would mean the building would close to the community, with local groups encouraged to use alternative community centres and venues in Wrexham, allowing services to support care and work opportunities for over 18s with disabilities to continue.

“The Cunliffe Centre building has seen better days and would need significant investment in the coming years,” said Cllr John Pritchard, Lead Member for Adult Social Care.

“Acton Resource Centre is a smart, modern building – and not far away in terms of location. It makes sense to move our day opportunities service to Acton, so we can make better use of that building and provide a better service for adults with disabilities from across Wrexham.”

Centre 67 near the Cunliffe Centre was demolished just over three years ago, and Wrexham Council says the site has long been considered suitable for social housing.

Deputy Leader of Wrexham Council, Cllr David Bithell is also Lead Member for Housing.

“The preference is for a new-build social housing scheme, similar to the work we’ve done at Nant Silyn and Hightown in recent years,” he said. “There we’ve been able to build smart, modern homes for the people of Wrexham.

“However, to move forward we need to relocate the day opportunities service.”

Investment

Cllr Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, added: “The Cunliffe Centre has played an important role for many years, but the building is tired and would need a lot of investment.

“Moving the day opportunities service to Acton is a smarter solution and will allow us to make better use of an attractive modern building.

“Removing the Cunliffe Centre will be another step towards regenerating the site and breathing new life into this part of the city.”

‘Behind closed doors’

But Cllr Gallanders and Cllr Martin argued that the decision had been made behind closed doors and ignored the positive impact Acton Community Resource Centre had for residents.

“As Barbara said, this decision ignores the real benefits the centre has for the local community and that’s unacceptable,” they said. “It’s a disgrace that this decision has been made without any community engagement.

“While we’re supportive of the relocation of the Cunliffe Centre, which is not fit for purpose in its current location, that should not completely exclude local access to the Acton resource centre.

“We understand that this decision was made behind closed doors by the council’s senior leadership team some time ago without any impact assessment or engagement. Who on earth sanctioned that?

“So we’re calling on residents to demand a rethink by the council. We believe it’s possible to repurpose the building while maintaining some local community access for groups that rely on the building.

“Please lobby your local councillors and write to the council leader to request a rethink of the decision. This council has to learn that it can’t steamroller decisions without considering local communities.”

Residents can attend a drop-in session at Acton Community Resource Centre to learn more about the plans and ask questions on Wednesday, April 15 from 3-6pm.