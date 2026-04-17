Councillors approve demolition of garages for new homes

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Blocks of garages on a housing estate are to be demolished and replaced with four flats.

Councillors have given the go-ahead for the development of four one-bedroom apartments that will have the appearance of a pair of semi-detached properties.

Applicants Monmouthshire Housing Association had first applied for planning permission in December 2020 but it couldn’t be considered due to the potential impact of phosphate pollution on the river Usk in the Abergavenny area.

As a result the innovative construction grant the housing association intended to use was no longer available and it amended its plans from six units to four with a “more traditional design approach”.

Monmouthshire County Council planning officer Andrew Jones told its planning committee the 32 garages are located off St Andrew’s Crescent which also provides the existing vehicle access which will be retained.

A 2021 survey showed 10 of the garages are used for car parking, eight for storage and two are vacant and Mr Jones said that was considered “appropriate evidence” of their use, while the council has already, under prior notification arrangements, given permission for the demolition of the garages.

He said Monmouthshire Housing Association has also considered “parking dispersal”

The housing association has also said it has some availability of garages across the county and will look to assist all existing garage occupiers by giving those who require replacement provision priority while land to the south of the site could provide six parking spaces, though no application to do so has yet been made.

The distance of 18.2 metres between the habitable upper floor and the nearest existing neighbouring home is also less than the 21m recommended in the council’s guidance but Mr Jones said that couldn’t be extended due to an existing public sewar but it is acceptable.

He said officers were recommending approval for the application, which also includes solar panels on the roofs, as provision of four affordable homes in an area of demonstrable housing need outweighed the other considerations.

Su McConnel, Labour councillor for the Croesonen ward, had asked the application be decided by the planning committee said St Andrew’s Crescent is a “well established, well knit community”.

She said it was important concerns about boundaries and loss of parking spaces are addressed, especially for older or vulnerable people who need easy access to their cars, but said the community would support the application.

“This little community will make great neighbours,” said Cllr McConnel who added: “We do welcome these modern, attractive flats.”

The committee approved the application with all 13 councillors, who voted, in favour and Mr Jones said a condition will require boundaries such as fences are approved before the flats are occupied.

The permission is also subject to a legal condition that requires the properties to remain as affordable “in perpetuity.”