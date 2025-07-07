Councillors asked to reject move to increase waiting times for patients receiving treatment in English hospitals

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Councillors will be asked to support a motion to lobby against patients having to wait longer for treatment in English hospitals.

The cost cutting measure by Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) came into force on July 1 and means that some residents in parts of Powys will face longer waiting times for planned care at English hospitals such as the Royal Shrewsbury or Hereford County hospitals..

This is due to PTHB implementing NHS Wales waiting time targets which are slower than those in England.

At Powys County Council’s meeting on Thursday, July 10, Powys Independents joint group leader, Cllr Beverley Baynham (Presteigne) will place a notice of motion in front of councillors on this issue.

‘Concern’

The motion is set to be officially seconded by Cllr Joy Jones (Powys Independents – Newtown East) who is the council’s anti-poverty champion.

The motion asks council to: “Express its profound concern over the recent changes to waiting time policies for Powys patients attending English hospitals.

“These changes create inequities between Powys residents and English patients receiving care in the same facilities, effectively relegating Powys patients to the status of second-class citizens.

“This discriminatory approach undermines the principles of equitable healthcare and dignity in treatment.

“Patients left waiting longer for treatment often experience worsened health outcomes compared to those receiving timely care.

“Furthermore, prolonged waiting times can impact employment by forcing patients to take extended periods off work due to declining health.

“This can lead to job loss, financial instability, and ultimately pushing individuals and families into poverty.”

‘Challenges’

They add that Powys residents already face “significant challenges” due to the rurality of the county, they have “limited” healthcare options as well as the having to cope with cross-border arrangements.

Cllrs Baynham and Jones will ask council to: “oppose the discriminatory waiting time disparities and advocate for equitable treatment for Powys patients attending English hospitals.

“Call upon the Welsh Government to provide immediate funding support to PTHB, addressing the challenges of cross-border healthcare commissioning.

“Demand systemic changes in healthcare policies that ensure all patients, regardless of residency, receive fair and timely treatment.

“Mobilise collective community support to raise awareness of these issues and challenge practices that compromise patient well-being and economic stability.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

