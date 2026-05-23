Councillors back calls for awareness surrounding weaponry as knife amnesty considered

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A knife amnesty could be introduced in a Welsh county, where councillors have unanimously backed calls for more awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying weapons.

Caerphilly Cllr Charlotte Bishop said knife crime has “devastating consequences, not only for victims, but for their families and friends, schools or workplaces, and the emergency services”.

Reflecting on a fatal incident in her Aber Valley ward earlier this year, she said “entire communities are left dealing with the heartbreak and trauma that follows”.

Her motion to the council on Tuesday May 19 noted young people are “particularly vulnerable to the long-term effects of violence, and benefit from timely and accessible mental health support”.

She called on the council to recognise that prevention “requires a whole-community approach that addresses behaviour across all age groups”, including education and early intervention.

“Supporting young people’s mental health is a key protective factor in reducing the risk of violence and harm,” her motion read.

Every councillor present at the meeting voted in favour of supporting Cllr Bishop’s calls for action.

This includes promoting a local knife amnesty in partnership with the police, encouraging anyone in possession of knives to surrender them to the authorities.

The council will also work to raise awareness of the risks associated with carrying knives, and promote messages of “safety, responsibility, and conflict resolution”.

It will also work with other organisations to support preventative activity, mental health support for young people, and provide “appropriate support” for families affected by incidents.

“Knife crime is not inevitable – by using existing resources effectively, strengthening partnership working, supporting young people’s mental health, and promoting practical measures such as knife amnesties, Caerphilly County Borough Council commits to reducing harm and protecting lives across all ages,” the council’s adopted motion read.

Following the meeting, Cllr Bishop said she had brought the motion to the council “during Knife Crime Awareness Week, following the tragic loss of a 17-year-old young person who was stabbed – an event that shook our community to its core and ruined countless lives forever.”

She added: “By strengthening awareness, partnership working, education, community engagement, and practical measures such as knife amnesties, we can work together to reduce harm, protect lives, and prevent other families and communities from experiencing the same devastating loss.”