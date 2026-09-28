Councillors back calls for greater support for residents with terminal illness

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have backed part of a motion calling for greater support for residents living with a terminal diagnosis.

The motion was brought by Conservative Old Colwyn councillor Cheryl Carlisle at a full Conwy County Council meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ yesterday (Thursday).

The first part of the motion – which called for consideration of including people living with a terminal illness in Conwy’s Council Tax Reduction Scheme – was not supported by councillors.

But this part of the motion will now be discussed by the finance and resources scrutiny committee (FROSC).

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Liz Roberts commented: “If this is going to FROSC, then I think it should be a joint scrutiny with social care and health with an NHS representative invited to attend.”

She then added that the relevant forms needed to be completed by a medical representative, arguing there was a lot of evidence and elements to look at, including local need, financial appraisals, and legal advice.

“I know then we can benchmark against other councils before we decide what we want to do,” she said.

The proposal would have enabled residents in the last 12 months of their lives to receive a 100% council tax reduction, with the level of support reflecting household size.

Eligibility would have been based on the Special Rules for End of Life criteria, evidenced by the medical form SR1.

The chair, Cllr Trystan Lewis, then reminded councillors that if they wanted to debate or discuss the matter with social care, this could then be considered through a joint meeting.

Councillors were then asked to vote on the second and third parts of the motion.

The second part called on Conwy County Council to lobby the Welsh Government for the inclusion of terminal illness within the Council Tax Reduction Scheme regulations and for the scheme to be fully funded centrally through the Revenue Support Grant to individual councils in Wales.

The third part asked the authority to consider prioritising housing adaptations for residents with a terminal diagnosis, so they receive the timely support they need to remain in their own homes during the final stages of their lives.

The two parts were approved by 45 votes in favour, with one councillor, Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, abstaining.

Speaking after the meeting, Colwyn Ward councillor and Conwy Carers’ Champion, Cheryl Carlisle said: “I am delighted that fellow councillors have supported me in bringing this very important notice of motion.

“We all have residents that need this support in their final months of life, and I felt that this transcended politics and needed to be brought before members for them all to agree that we help our residents in this way.”

She added: “I understand that the authority is facing serious financial pressures in Conwy, but this is a very important issue that needs our urgent attention and decisive action.”

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