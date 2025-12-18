Councillors back calls for report on tram-train scheme

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Councillors have supported a motion to investigate the potential for developing a tram-train line that could connect some valleys communities to Swansea.

The motion was brought forward by Green Party Councillor Nathan Goldup-John of Coedffranc Central at a full Neath Port Talbot council meeting held on December 17, 2025.

In it, he proposed that council officers bring back a report on the potential development of a scheme that would connect the villages of Aberdulais or Tonna with Swansea via a tram-train system.

This could be part of wider plans for the Swansea Bay Metro which is aimed at improving public transport across south west Wales.

In his motion Cllr Goldup-John said: “Council believes the time has come to re-imagine the Neath corridor as a green, connected spine for south west Wales.

“A tram-train system offers a transformative solution: reducing car dependency, cutting emissions, and unlocking regeneration opportunities.

“Electrified tram-trains could provide fast, reliable, and low-carbon transport between Aberdulais or Tonna and Swansea, with potential future extensions to Onllwyn and Glynneath by linking into the existing proposals.

“A scheme of this nature would be complementary to the existing plans for a south west Wales Metro, which itself would bring benefits to both urban and rural communities of Neath Port Talbot.

“New Metro Stations outlined in this proposal could link into bus services, which will provide better opportunities for all residents of our county borough.”

Cllr Goldup-John also asked that the report be brought back to cabinet within the financial year and include options for commissioning a further study that would identify a feasible scheme.

Cllr Sean Pursey of Sandfields East said he felt it was important to get behind the motion in order for the council to show their level of aspiration and interest.

Support

Cllr Sonia Reynolds added that there was overall support from the local Labour group, though stressed they did not want the work to be at the expense of plans for bus franchising which is set to roll out across the area by 2027.

The council’s leader, Cllr Steve Hunt said he was also supportive though gave assurances that bus franchising was still a priority for transport in the county borough.

Councillors later agreed unanimously to support the motion.