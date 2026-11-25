Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have made a call to keep a special pilot scheme providing disabled residents with individual parking spaces outside their homes against a recommendation to remove it.

At the November meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s services overview and scrutiny committee, members were asked to evaluate the findings of a review on the council’s Disabled Resident Parking Bays Pilot Scheme introduced back in 2022, prior to a final determination by the Cabinet on November 30.

A report for members presented by Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways Cllr Jacob Williams said the scheme was introduced “to provide individual disabled parking bays for residents meeting specific eligibility criteria”.

It was initially intended to be reviewed after two years but was later extended.

It added: “The pilot aimed to assist disabled residents by providing dedicated on street parking close to their homes where off-street parking was unavailable and where highway conditions allowed. In all correspondence it was made clear that this was a two-year pilot scheme and no guarantee of continuation.”

It said 150 applications were received in the first year, whittled down to 10 bays being installed; further applications leading to an extra 10 bays being installed in 2024, currently a total of 16 bays, with four having been removed due to changes in individual circumstances.

Members were recommended to back the bays’ transition to category-based ones, replacing individual disabled resident parking bays “with disabled parking bays designated for a category of eligible users, such as Blue Badge holders,” with the existing bays “reviewed on a site-by-site basis and, where appropriate, converted to disabled parking bays available to eligible users”.

An option to continue was not considered viable on the grounds “the scheme is resource intensive to administer, open to challenge, and difficult to enforce effectively”.

The scheme is estimated to have annual officer costs of approximately £30,000.

The report added: “The review identified operational, equality, reputational and legal risks associated with continuing the current scheme.”

It said this included perceived inequality where suitable locations cannot be provided due to highway constraints, a risk of challenge arising from allocation decisions, a potential legal challenge to the allocation of parking spaces to individual permit holders.

It said the recommended approach “does not remove disabled parking provision but seeks to provide access through parking arrangements available to a defined class of eligible users,” adding: “Officers consider this to represent a proportionate means of balancing the needs of disabled residents with the council’s wider duties to manage highway assets fairly, consistently and lawfully.”

However, concerns about ending the pilot scheme were raised by councillors Anji Tinley, Jamie Street, Tim Evans, and residents Claire Gray and Lucy Cawley.

Claire, who has an autistic son, said having the bay outside their home allowed him to get safely inside their car, saying he sees the world very differently and could easily place himself in danger if distracted.

In an emotive presentation, she added: “Our bay allows [him] to get safely in the car. This is what sits behind the words: ‘Just find somewhere else to park’.”

Cllr Scott Thorley asked Claire and Lucy if he could formally apologise “on behalf of the council about how appallingly you’ve been treated”.

Members backed the existing scheme continue; a final decision will now be made at the Cabinet meeting of 30 November.