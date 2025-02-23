Councillors back plans for new active travel route

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Councillors have backed plans for a new path for walking and cycling linking three towns.

At February’s meeting of Conwy’s planning committee, councillors unanimously voted in favour of the plans between Glan Conwy and the RSPB entrance at the A55’s junction 18.

The planning application was submitted by Conwy Council to its own planning department, seeking to provide a safe walking path linking Glan Conwy, Llandudno Junction, and Conwy.

The project will provide an active travel route and includes:

A new bridge crossing over Conwy Valley Railway line from the A470 lay-by

Ramp access from the bridge to the path between the railway and Afon Ganol (river)

A new bridge crossing over Afon Ganol

A shared-use path for walking, cycling, and wheeling around the perimeter of the RSPB reserve to the visitors’ centre

A shared-use path to the A55 junction 18

A shared-use path for walking, cycling, and wheeling around the perimeter of the RSPB Reserve to the visitors’ centre

An improved path to the bridge at Conwy Cob

The development will connect with the recently completed active travel scheme being carried out by Welsh Government, also at Junction 18, and link to the bridge to the Cob for onward travel to Conwy.

Fantastic

Cllr David Carr proposed councillors backed the plans.

“It is a fantastic project,” he said.

“It will be used not only by the local people but also by visitors.

“This is very much good news, and I’m very supportive of it.”

Cllr Ifor Lloyd seconded the proposal, and the plans were unanimously voted through.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

