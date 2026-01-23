Councillors back ‘positive’ work with Newport County, Dragons and grassroots clubs

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter

City councillors have emphasised their commitment to Newport County and Dragons RFC, but have also extended their backing to all sports at a grassroots level.

They held a lengthy debate at Wednesday’s council meeting after two Lliswerry representatives urged the local authority to do everything it could to support the two clubs.

Cllrs Mark Howells and James Peterson – both independents – hoped to persuade the council to set up a task force and consider “opportunities for financial and non-financial support” during difficult times.

Dragons await the Welsh Rugby Union’s next steps in a proposed shake-up of regional rugby, while this season County’s results have left the side at risk of relegation from League Two.

But council leader Cllr Dimitri Batrouni and his Labour colleagues pushed back, arguing they were already working hard to support the clubs.

Cllr Batrouni told the meeting he didn’t disagree with the “sentiment” of the Lliswerry councillors’ motion, but said support for the two clubs was “central to my position as leader.”

He quoted a letter from County chairman Huw Jenkins, who described a “shared commitment to working together” and a “positive” relationship.

Cabinet member Cllr Jason Hughes read out a letter from Dragons RFC, which referred to the council as “outstanding supporters of the club and stadium in recent times, during what has been an intensive period of instability in Welsh rugby.”

Another cabinet member, Cllr James Clarke, told the meeting the council already provided support for lots of sports, and added both County and Dragons featured in the authority’s placemaking plan for regenerating the city.

He also criticised the motion for referring to weakened connections to local communities.

But Cllr Howells said this was a “misunderstanding” of his motion – which instead said Newport County’s lack of permanent training facilities in the city “is unsustainable [and] weakens the club’s connection to local communities.”

Responding to the pushback, Cllr Howells said his motion “didn’t ask the council to empty its pockets and write a blank cheque.”

“It asked the council to consider all options,” he explained, adding he hoped a cross-party task force could “work constructively with the clubs,” as well as help County find a new training base.

Councillors ultimately voted for a Labour amended motion which highlighted the council’s ongoing work with the clubs, while adding it would “enhance its backing for our grassroots clubs, working with the volunteers… who are the bedrock of sport in our city.”

According to that amendment, the council will also “warmly receive” County plans for its new “vision” and will work collaboratively with the club on those goals.