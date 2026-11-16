Councillors back repairs to historic bridge despite closure concerns

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Council plans to strengthen a deteriorating historic bridge have been unanimously supported by councillors, despite concerns about how long the works could take.

Pont Bryn Rhyd yr Arian, a Grade II listed stone road bridge carrying the B5382 between Llansannan and Henllan in Conwy, is in a poor condition and is due to undergo a comprehensive refurbishment.

According to a planning report, the bridge has suffered structural distress caused by “modern traffic loads” over time alongside “vehicle impact from a previous road traffic collision”.

Consequently, inspections have revealed that bulging has occurred in both the parapet and spandrel walls, with sections having reached the end of their design life.

During a Conwy County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay on Wednesday, Cllr Trystan Lewis asked how long the proposed works would take.

Cllr Lewis referred to another bridge in the area where works had taken almost two years to complete, causing what he described as “extreme inconvenience” to residents.

Cllr Lewis said Pont Bryn Rhyd yr Arian was on a “busy road” and warned that a similarly lengthy closure would be “very inconvenient”.

But council officers were unable to provide a timescale for the proposed works.

Cllr Lewis proposed that councillors support the scheme, with the motion seconded by Cllr Austin Roberts.

The plans were then unanimously backed by the committee.