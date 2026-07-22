Councillors back ‘rooftops before fields’ approach to solar power

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A call for a presumption against solar farms on agricultural fields and to prioritise placing them on rooftops has been backed by councillors.

The Welsh Government will be asked to introduce a “presumption against large-scale ground-mounted solar developments on prime agricultural land” and adopt a “rooftops before fields” approach to solar energy.

Monmouthshire County Council backed the proposal despite its deputy leader Paul Griffiths asking councillors to reject the motion which he described as a “blanket objection” to placing solar panels on farmland, rather than following the council’s policy of considering applications on a case-by-case basis.

The motion, which was brought by Conservative Fay Bromfield, will also require the council to ensure local impact reports it submits when solar farm applications are considered by the Welsh Government “give full consideration to the loss of agricultural land, landscape and visual impact and the impact on biodiversity, highways and the local economy.”

Cllr Bromfield, who said her proposal “strengthens not replaces” planning policy highlighted the proposed Candwr Solar Farm, also known as Court Farm solar farm, currently under consideration by the Welsh Government.

It would stretch across the boundaries of Newport, Torfaen and Monmouthshire including Cllr Bromfield’s Llangybi Fawr ward. She called the application one of “an increasing number” of proposals for large-scale ground-mounted solar farms on “productive agricultural land”.

Cllr Bromfield said: “This isn’t about whether we need renewable energy or not, it’s about where we place it.

“Several developments are already in the pipeline, and it’s a county-wide issue that needs a clear and consistent approach.

“Farming is at the heart of our rural landscape, and productive agricultural land should not be seen as an easy option for solar infrastructure simply because it’s available.

“For many residents, this is about their homes, their views, and the countryside where they live, work, and raise their families.”

Cllr Griffiths, the Labour cabinet member responsible for planning, said it was with “some regret” he asked councillors to vote against the motion but said he supported the “pragmatic policy” on renewable energy generation introduced by the previous Conservative controlled council.

He also said the council had developed its own solar farm on prime agricultural land, in Caldicot, and highlighted that 70 per cent of the farmland in Monmouthshire is in the category with the remaining 30 per cent “largely covered by forestry”.

As a result he said new solar farms would be ruled out in Monmouthshire other than on brownfield sites, which he said may not be suitable as they could be in urban areas and there are few such sites in the county.

Cabinet member Catrin Maby, who said she has worked in the climate change and energy sector for 40 years, described ground mounted solar as “one of the cheapest electricity resources to build and operate at scale” and reminded councillors the local energy plan has solar as Monmouthshire’s key energy contribution.

Independent councillor Frances Taylor backed the motion which she said supported considering alternatives before the use of farmland, not ruling it out completely.

She highlighted, despite stated support for opposition to solar energy developments on the Gwent Levels, there are currently seven applications for the protected, environmentally sensitive area with six to be decided by the Welsh Government and one capable of producing so much energy it has to be determined by the UK Government.

In response to the cabinet members Cllr Bromfield said residents are setting up community groups, spending time and money to fight the developments, and said: “It shows how out of touch you are with my, and your own, communities.”

The motion, that requires the council to write to the Welsh Government and request the proposed changes, was supported 26 councillors with only 17 voting against. The ruling Labour and Green Party cabinet is a minority administration.

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