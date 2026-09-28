Councillors back three-year extension of alcohol-free zones

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Alcohol-free zones targeting public drinking in three Welsh towns are set to remain in place for another three years, after a councillor described the atmosphere before their introduction as the “wild west.”

There are currently three Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place in Ceredigion, covering the town centres of Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Lampeter, which allow the banning of drinking alcohol in designated public areas in order to address anti-social behaviour in public places.

The orders make it an offence to ignore a police or authorised officer’s request to stop drinking or surrender alcohol.

The three PSPOs were originally due to expire in October, 2020, but were extended in 2020 and 2023. They are now due to expire in October.

At the early September meeting of the council’s Cabinet, members backed the PSPOs continuing, that recommendation going before the September 24 meeting of full council for a final decision.

A report presented by cabinet member Cllr Matthew Vaux said all three town councils and the seven local county councillors supported renewing the orders. But police said there was no substantial evidence of an ongoing need.

“Data provided by Dyfed-Powys Police showed that, during the preceding 12 months, they attended seven incidents in which street drinking was identified as a contributing factor.

“The Dyfed-Powys Police Local Commander advised that evidence of this nature would be central to any application to renew the orders and that the relatively low number of recorded incidents made it difficult to demonstrate that the restrictions remained necessary and proportionate.”

The report before members included options of extending the PSPOs for a further three years, or allowing them to expire, with or without a further review.

Low number of incidents

Speaking at the September meeting, Council Leader Cllr Bryan Davies said the success, and the low number of recorded incidents in recent times, was down to “good policing,” adding that he favoured the orders continuing, as did Lampeter county councillor Ann Bowen Morgan, and Cardigan’s Cllr Sian Maehreiln.

Aberystwyth Morfa a Glais councillor Alun Williams, a vocal supporter at previous meetings, said every councillor in the town backed extending the schemes.

“We had a situation where drunk men were dominating the centre of Aberystwyth, not necessarily doing anything wrong, but creating a bordering on ‘wild west’ intimidating atmosphere; they were in control effectively and the police were powerless to do anything about it until they committed an offence.

“Once the order was brought in the police could quickly nip the situation in the bud, the softly-softly approach.”

He said the approach may have led to fewer recorded incidents, adding: “Let’s not throw away a policy that is working and has clear support.”

Members unanimously backed extending the scheme in all three towns.

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