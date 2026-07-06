Councillors back urgent action to improve allergy safety in schools

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have unanimously backed calls for better allergy safety measures in schools, following Benedict’s Law measures.

Cllr Amanda McConnell said her motion sought “clearer allergy management policies, improved staff training, and access to emergency adrenaline auto-injectors”.

It follows the introduction of similar measures through ‘Benedict’s Law’ in England, which does not automatically apply in Wales because education is devolved.

Teachers in England must complete training and each school must have an allergies policy under the new law, introduced after five-year-old Benedict Blythe died from an allergic reaction at his Lincolnshire school in 2021.

“This motion is about one thing above all else – ensuring children with severe allergies are as safe as possible while they are at school,” cabinet member Cllr McConnell told a full council meeting.

She added current allergy safety arrangements in Wales could vary between schools, and said a “more consistent national approach could further strengthen the safety of children with severe allergies” nationwide.

“When a severe allergic reaction occurs, every minute matters,” she warned.

At the meeting, Cllr Carol Andrews – the cabinet member for education – said it was “very important our school staff have the necessary training and equipment to deal with an anaphylactic reaction”.

Opposition leader Cllr Charlotte Bishop said she supported the motion, and described an “urgent” need for a change in legislation.

Cllr Brenda Miles asked what measures were already being taken in Caerphilly’s schools to support children who have allergies.

A school nurse team provides training, but it is currently up to parents and doctors to provide auto injector pens, explained Cllr Andrews.

“A school has no legal requirement to do that,” she said, adding Benedict’s Law would provide “a safety net”.

“This could actually save somebody’s life, and it’s long overdue,” added Cllr Andrew Farina-Childs.

The successful motion calls on the council to write to the Welsh Government and ask how ‘Benedict’s Law’-style measures can be introduced in Wales.

Following the meeting, Cllr McConnell said: “Around one in ten children in the UK live with a food allergy, and for those children and their families, knowing schools have consistent procedures and appropriate support in place can provide invaluable reassurance.

“I was delighted that the motion received unanimous cross-party support, demonstrating a shared commitment to improving pupil safety.”

Cllr McConnell said she had subsequently joined Allergy Action Wales, “a new campaign working alongside Natasha’s Foundation to encourage stronger allergy protections for children across Wales”.