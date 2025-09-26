Councillors back urgent review of ‘Wacky Races’ hospital parking

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Parking at a north Wales hospital has been described as ‘Wacky Races’ as councillors agreed to put pressure on the health board to solve it.

Dyffryn Ceiriog independent Cllr Trevor Bates brought a notice of motion before Wrexham County Borough Council highlighting the car park crisis at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

And it was revealed that one factor in the parking chaos – the halting of bus service T12 that once served the Maelor – had been reported to Transport for Wales after a neighbouring authority cut its route without consulting Wrexham Council.

Review

The motion called on councillors to support a request that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) carry out an urgent review of the parking issues at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

It also asked the board to:

Publish a clear plan with timelines to improve parking capacity and management, including consideration of multi-storey options, off-site park and ride, public transport connections and better use of existing land.

Engage with Wrexham Council, local residents, and staff representatives to ensure any solution is inclusive, practical, and community-sensitive.

Council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard seconded the motion.

‘Wacky Races’

“We all go to the hospital at times to visit our loved ones,” he said. “The best way I can describe it, it’s like the Wacky Races.

“You’re going round and round and round looking for parking spaces. You have individuals who are vulnerable, individuals with disabilities and people who are looking to go there for appointments and they just can’t find a parking space.

“This isn’t just about the residents of Wrexham. They come from all over North Wales and other parts of Wales to visit this hospital and it’s about time this issue was sorted out.

“If this was anywhere else in Wales, would it be accepted? No, it wouldn’t be.”

Cllr Dana Davies, leader of the Labour group, highlighted the importance of public transport to any potential solution.

“Wrexham South has a reduced service now with regard to the T12 bus route. Since September 1 it is not coming to the Maelor or Wrexham Bus Station any more, it’s stopping at Oswestry.

“Public transport plays a key part in balancing the capacity. A much more joined up approach will benefit us as a wider county.”

Buses

The changes to the T12 bus service – which has exacerbated the long-term parking issues at Wrexham Maelor – has been reported to Transport for Wales according to Cllr David Bithell.

“We did not make the decision to stop the T12, that was Powys Council,” he said. “They didn’t consult with us on that decision and they ceased that service.

“We have made representation to Transport for Wales. They are looking at reinstating that service and we hope that is done sooner rather than later.”

But even if the T12 is reinstated, the Maelor Hospital faces significant parking challenges.

“Myself and Cllr Carrie Harper went to see the senior management at the hospital in 2018 with the same plea,” said Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Marc Jones. “They told us then they were looking at all the options.

“I hope that you have more success than we did in pushing this agenda. I’m afraid Betsi Cadwaladr senior management is either incapable or unwilling to do anything meaningful on this matter and I think all the pressure we can put on them is very welcome.”

Cllr Mike Morris said that Wrexham Council should offer to help BCUHB resolve the issue.

“Perhaps this authority has a role to play in helping to some extent,” he said. “It’s OK being critical but don’t just leave it to Betsi, let’s see if we can help as well.”

The final word went to Cllr Bates.

“Personal experiences have prompted me to bring this motion,” he said. “At any one time there are over 100 patients in accident and emergency but there’s nowhere near 100 parking spaces outside.

“Disabled drivers are challenged to fit into just a few spaces at the front of the hospital and then they are challenged to get through the congregation of smokers and vape enthusiasts gathered at the main entrance.

“Our fantastic medical staff are often on 12-hour shifts but I don’t think there’s any designated parking spaces for them. Many patients turn up over an hour early to ensure they don’t miss their appointments.”