Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh county’s buildings and property need to be put up for sale on the open market, a councillor has said.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s (PCC) Economy, Residents and Communities (ERC) scrutiny committee on Wednesday, November 11, councillors received a report on the draft Corporate Asset Policy following a review.

The policy brings together guidance and procedures covering the council’s property portfolio, including the management of existing assets, surplus property, property disposals, community asset transfers, leasing and the acquisition of property.

The policy had been in place since 2010, and the last review happened in 2017.

Cllr Adrian Jones (Conservative – Berriew and Castle Caereinion) brought up asset disposal under the “exceptional circumstances” criteria included in the policy, and the fact that three examples of these potential scenarios had been provided in the report.

These are: supporting transformational projects, requests from statutory utility providers and disposals that would remove significant liabilities which could not otherwise be addressed through an open-market sale.

The report said: “Exceptions remain subject to case-specific consideration and the relevant approvals.”

Cllr Jones said: “Why are those in?”

Previous case examples

Head of Planning and Regulatory Services Gwilym Davies explained: “The reason why we’ve put examples in, in a previous case where there was an exceptional circumstance going through, members (councillors) asked for more clarification of what exceptional circumstances would apply.

“So, we have looked at that and what we thought would be exceptional circumstances and have added those in as a direct result of the feedback comments from the previous case.”

He said that these could be “removed” and legal definitions used “if needed”, but they had been included so that people would better understand the policy.

Cllr Jones said: “My concern is that exceptional circumstance cases don’t have to go on the open market, it’s a bit controversial, I think.”

Council leader Cllr Jake Berriman said: “We want to ensure that we are getting best value and if you’re not going to the open market you need to demonstrate that you have tested value to the full extent.”

The issue flared up again as the committee firmed up its formal recommendation to be added to the report that goes before Cabinet for a decision in the future.

Recommendation made

Committee vice-chairman Cllr Gary Mitchell (Plaid Cymru – Llanbrynmair) said: “We could make a recommendation that we still believe that everything should go to the open market regardless of the exceptional circumstances.”

He added that there were some exceptional circumstances that would be acceptable, and Cllr Jones supported this.

Cllr Berriman said: “We’ve had this conversation in the last few years over a particular property when it was alleged that we’d get greater value on the open market, but we got no further offers.

“We’re not looking for a blanket either way, you would be tying the council’s hands by saying that all property should go on the open market.”

The committee went ahead with the recommendation.

Gwyn’s Barns

The “particular property” that councillors alluded to during the meeting harks back to a decision taken in secret by the Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet in September 2023 to sell 218 acres of the council’s farm estate, known as “Gwyn’s Barns”, at the village of Leighton near Welshpool.

The buyers were believed to be Welshpool-based waste and recycling firm Potters, who were said to be willing to offer £5 million for the land.

The decision caused uproar among opposition councillors and the deal was called in for scrutiny by the ERC committee in October 2023. Despite calls for the meeting to be held in public, the probe took place in secret.

It emerged in January 2025 that the deal had fallen through sometime before Christmas 2024.