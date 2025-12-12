Councillors call for evidence that changes to roundabout will improve busy junction

Nicholas Thomas – local democracy reporter

Councillors have called for proof that controversial planned changes to a roundabout will improve a busy city-centre junction.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is leading the proposal to turn the Old Green roundabout in Newport into a four-way traffic-signalled intersection.

The plan has proved divisive, and a petition opposing the changes has collected more than 1,500 signatures.

But TfW argues the changes will make it “easier to travel to Newport Railway Station, the city centre and riverfront” and “make it easier for people to travel by bus, walking and cycling in the city”.

Members of a city council scrutiny meeting have questioned why data supporting that argument hasn’t been more widely available.

Cllr Mark Howells, the committee chairman, said the proposal had drawn a “fair bit of public criticism”.

“The feeling is it isn’t going to make a huge positive difference, but we need the data,” added Cllr Ray Mogford.

He warned “a lot of businesses will struggle if the access is temporarily denied” during construction.

Cllr Rhian Howells, the cabinet member for infrastructure, said “early reports” claimed the project “will improve traffic” and “bring modal change” – encouraging people to use greener transport than the car.

She said other “benefits” would include opening up the city’s castle and providing “a chance to safeguard” the subway area around the current roundabout.

On the castle regeneration, Cllr Mark Howells said “that alone shouldn’t be a reason to do it”.

“I’m worried here we’re just going along for the ride… without actually seeing that data,” he said.

Cllr Matthew Pimm said he had “struggled to get answers” about the project.

“Is this going to be something in years to come we look at and it didn’t improve what we thought it would improve?” he asked.

Council strategic director Paul Jones said the proposals had been “fed through” modelling which concluded “we need modal shift”.

He noted the Old Green proposals were only one part of wider recommendations made by the Burns Transport Commission, in the wake of the decision to cancel the M4 relief road.

A council report states “progress has been made” on the various recommendations, which also include designs for five new railway stations.

Mr Jones said modelling showed improvements to the city’s traffic but would need “all the bits to work together”.

Cllr Rhian Howells said the “key thing we are trying to convey is the value of Old Green in that wider Burns package”.

“We would like to see the whole project delivered,” she added.

The cabinet member accepted there had “obviously been a feeling from some residents” opposing the roundabout changes, but added that “doesn’t mean there isn’t an equal and opposite feeling from other residents”.

Following the concerns raised at the council meeting, Ken Skates, the Welsh Government’s cabinet secretary for transport, said: “Lord Burns recommended improvements to the Old Green Roundabout, and connections between the bus and train stations to modernise travel in Newport city centre.

“The Welsh Government is reforming transport funding so that local leaders are at the heart of decision-making on projects like this one.”

A spokesperson for TfW declined to comment on the committee proceedings, but did say of the project: “This work forms part of the Burns Delivery Unit programme, hosted by Transport for Wales in partnership with the Welsh Government and local authorities, including Newport City Council.”

TfW said “the most up-to-date public information on the scheme” is available on its website.