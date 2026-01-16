Councillors call for task force to support football and rugby sides through ‘period of difficulty’

Two councillors have called for more backing for the city’s professional rugby and football teams – including support for new ‘permanent, high quality’ training facilities.

Lliswerry ward councillors Mark Howells and James Peterson have proposed Newport City Council set up a new task force to work with Newport County and Dragons rugby “during this period of difficulty and into the future”.

According to the pair’s notice of motion, both clubs play “a vital role in the life of the city” but face “challenging” times.

It is of “particular concern” that Newport County currently has no permanent training facilities within the city, requiring players and staff to travel” outside the city, they said.

At next week’s full council meeting, the pair will hope to persuade colleagues to back their motion, calling for the local authority to “explore options to support the long-term sustainability” of the clubs, and consider “opportunities for financial and non-financial support”.

They also want the authority to “engage on the future use and potential redevelopment of Rodney Parade and the ‘Cabbage Patch’ – ensuring alignment with the council’s city centre regeneration and place-making plan”.

Cllr Howells and Peterson also hope the council will “identify and assess viable options for securing permanent, high-quality training facilities” for the Exiles within the city limits.

“Supporting Newport County AFC and Dragons RFC is not only an investment in professional sport, but an investment in Newport’s communities, economy and future,” they said in their proposed motion.

Like the other Welsh regional sides, Dragons face an uncertain future as the Welsh Rugby Union considers cutting the number of regions from four to three.

Newport City Council said previously said the club is an “integral part of the local community” and the authority had “offered its full support to the Dragons to ensure professional, elite rugby remains in Newport”.

“Newport City Council will continue to support and work in lock step with the club to maintain professional elite rugby in our city and our region,” Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, the council leader, said at the time.

Councillors will meet on Tuesday January 20 to debate the new notice of motion.