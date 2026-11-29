Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Controversial plans to build emergency homes for homeless people should be decided by councillors on a Welsh council’s Planning Committee.

Earlier this month, Powys County Council (PCC) lodged plans for the second time in less than six months to build seven single-storey, self-contained modular dwelling units for homeless and temporary housing on a brownfield site in Llandrindod Wells, near PCC’s headquarters and a primary school.

The brownfield site is near the entrance to County Hall off Spa Road and just yards away from Ysgol Cefnllys Primary School.

The site previously had council buildings on it, but these were demolished in 2020, and it has not been used since.

The papers lodged with the application confirm that the proposal is a resubmission of the previous application, which was withdrawn on September 25.

Both Liberal Democrat county councillors for the Llandrindod South ward, where the site is located, Cllr Pete Roberts and Cllr Lauren D’Silva, have requested that the proposal goes in front of the Planning Committee.

Cllr Roberts said: “Cllr D’Silva and I sat down and reevaluated them.

“Sadly, there is no indication of any formal record of, or responses to, the three events that were held to discuss the proposals.

“We have now identified several additional areas of concern which we believe merit proper consideration by the Planning Committee in addition to planning officers.

“We have therefore jointly submitted a call-in.

“Whilst I remain committed to the concept of modular housing to meet the identified need, we question several of the assumptions in the plan.”

He encouraged residents to submit their comments on the proposal but stressed that the committee would “largely base” its decision on grounds based on planning law.

Cllr D’Silva said: “With the latest iteration of the plans, it was like playing a no-fun version of spot the difference.

“Apart from the inclusion of visitor parking for two cars, we found it hard to identify changes.”

Cllr D’Silva explained that in the summer she had attended consultation events held at County Hall on the first proposal and had noted residents’ concerns about them, which led to her decision to call in the first application.

Cllr D’Silva continued: “I also listened to those residents who emailed and called me.

“Our concerns, and those of the parents from Cefnllys School, do not appear to have been addressed in these latest plans.”

A design statement lodged to support the application said: “Although the development is for temporary accommodation to meet the need for emergency housing for homeless people, it is the tenants who will be temporary and not the dwelling units.”

The document explained that the development would be monitored during the working day as it is next to the council’s headquarters, and at other times by a CCTV system.

A decision on the application is expected in the New Year.