Councillor’s ‘concern’ over Cardiff congestion charge

A Rhondda Cynon Taf councillor has said it would be “completely unfair” if its residents have to pay a congestion charge to drive into Cardiff.

During a discussion on the regional transport plan at an RCT Council overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Monday, May 12, Councillor Scott Emanuel who represents Treherbert, said the idea had been giving him a great deal of concern.

He said he realised it doesn’t form part of the plan yet but he felt it was worth commenting on the possibility of a congestion charge in Cardiff.

He said: “I know it’s something that they’ve been looking at for a number of years and it’s been giving me a great deal of concern for a number of years.

Negative impact

He said he realised it’s probably a long way off but as part of the wider region, he thought it was “vital that any future charges don’t have a negative impact on our residents because our residents overwhelmingly travel south to work so if they were having to pay a congestion charge to access Cardiff I think that would be completely unfair”.

Cllr Emanuel said if they did go ahead with it in future, it’s imperative they press as a region for any revenue to be equitably distributed and earmarked to assist with public transport improvements to give residents a chance to access work without having to pay extra.

‘Penalising people’

Councillor Sera Evans, who represents Treorchy, said a congestion charge would be “highly concerning” to her because it hasn’t got the employment opportunities Cardiff offers.

She said: “We don’t want to be penalising people who have to travel out of the Valleys to access employment in Cardiff.”

She said she would be opposed to a congestion charge and would have serious concerns about it.

A spokesperson for Cardiff Council confirmed the council has not made any decision on a road user charging scheme and is in the process of researching possible options.

They said future business case development work will involve engagement and consultation at the appropriate time and will seek views on what a fair and equitable scheme could look like.

