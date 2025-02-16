Councillors consider independent inquiry into GP management company

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Councillors will consider holding an independent inquiry into the activities of an England-based management company which recently handed GP surgeries it ran back to the local health board.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, February 20 councillors from across the political spectrum will put forward a four point motion which includes calls for the inquiry.

Earlier this month it was revealed that a GP partnership which uses the services of eHarley Street had handed back control of several surgeries to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

These include the medical practices in Brynmawr and Tredegar.

Criticism

Last autumn the company came in for criticism from patients, doctors and politicians after issues at their practices were revealed.

At a council meeting in November, Blaenau Gwent councillors said that they wanted to meet health chiefs to discuss issues at the surgeries that had been brought to their attention.

These included residents struggling to book appointments as well as staff not being paid for their work.

The motion said: “The scandal of eHarley Street’s involvement in primary care in Blaenau Gwent and beyond reveals how patients, staff, nurses and doctors have been badly let down.

“The non-payment of staff, tax and pensions contributions and suppliers

has had a severe and detrimental impact on local primary care.

“Blaenau Gwent is proud to be birthplace of the NHS (National Health Service) and its founder, Aneurin Bevan.

“It was created based on the collective principle of medical care available to rich and poor alike in accordance with medical need, and no other criteria.

“Health inequalities in Blaenau Gwent are some of the starkest in the UK.”

“Life and healthy life expectancy are below the Welsh average.

“Many people live with poor health and chronic conditions.

“Primary care plays a vital role in early intervention and keeping people safe and well.”

The motion calls for:

Welcomes the resignation of the partnership from all surgeries in Blaenau Gwent for which they held contracts.

Believes that questions remain about the award and management of these contracts, especially in relation to concerns raised by patients, practice staff, medical professionals, and elected representatives.

Calls for an independent inquiry into these events.

Urges Health Minister Jeremy Miles to commission an urgent review into the GP Contract in Wales.

The motion is backed by deputy council leader, Cllr Helen Cunningham, and her Labour colleagues Cllrs Peter Baldwin, Sonia Behr, Jules Gardner, Tommy Smith, Jacqueline Thomas, and Lisa Winnett.

The opposition Independent group leader, Cllr Wayne Hodgins has also signed the motion along with Cllrs John Hill and Lee Parsons from the Independent group.

Non-aligned Independent Cllr George Humphreys has also signed the motion.

