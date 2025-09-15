Councillors consider legal challenge over mosque decision

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Three councillors who failed in a bid to overturn a decision paving the way for a county’s first mosque could launch a legal challenge.

The two Conservative county councillors and one independent, as well as a local resident, are threatening to seek a judicial review of the decision to lease a disused former library to the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association who intend using the 120-year-old grade II-listed building as community centre and mosque.

Councillors Louise Brown, Rachel Buckler and independent Simon Howarth, along with local resident John Hardwick, are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre after contacting advocacy body Christian Concern.

The non-profit Christian Concern said the four have formally notified Monmouthshire County Council they intend seeking a judicial review unless the council withdraws the 30-year lease and initiates, what it calls, “a new, transparent tender process”.

Questions

A statement issued by Christian Concern details questions over the £6,000 a year lease which were answered when a council committee considered the “call in” the three had requested of the Labour-led cabinet’s decision to grant the lease.

It has also quoted Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, who said: “This case raises serious questions about transparency, fairness, and the proper use of public assets. The people of Abergavenny deserve to be heard, and their concerns must not be brushed aside. We will stand with these councillors as they urge the council to be democratically accountability and to abide by the rule of law.”

According to the statement the only issue raised in the pre-action letter, signalling their intent to pursue a legal challenge, that wasn’t considered during the call in review are “concerns over religious impartiality”.

Cllr Brown, who represents Shirenewton near Chepstow, is quoted as saying: “Council taxpayers need to know that the council is adhering to its values of openness, transparency and fairness in its use of limited council resources and not operating in a hidden unaccountable secretive way.”