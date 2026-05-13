Councillors consider measures to protect River Wye

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A six-point charter recognising the rights of the River Wye and calling for action to restore its environmental health could be formally adopted next week.

Senior councillors on Powys County Council are due to consider the proposal at a meeting on May 19, following similar moves by neighbouring Herefordshire Council earlier this year.

The proposed charter sets out a series of principles aimed at protecting the River Wye and its tributaries amid growing concerns over pollution, biodiversity loss and ecological decline.

A report prepared by Powys council’s head of economy and climate, Daniel Burgess, says the river system has “nationally recognised ecological and cultural significance”, with parts designated as a Special Area of Conservation and Site of Special Scientific Interest.

However, the report warns that the river’s condition has deteriorated because of “multiple complex factors including climate change, flow, excessive nutrients, known and emerging pollutants and non-native invasive species”.

The charter was developed by the Wye Catchment Nutrient Management Board and the River Wye Catchment Partnership with input from legal and environmental experts.

If adopted, the charter would recognise six core rights for the river system, including the right to flow naturally, the right to biodiversity, the right to be free from pollution and the right to regenerate.

It would also recognise the river’s “right to representation”, meaning its interests should be considered in decisions affecting its long-term health.

The proposed principles include protecting native species and habitats, supporting sustainable ecosystems across the catchment area and reducing pollution from known and emerging sources.

The move comes amid continuing legal and political controversy surrounding pollution levels in the River Wye and neighbouring river systems.

High Court hearing

Last month, a High Court hearing took place in London concerning legal claims over pollution in the Rivers Wye, Lugg and Usk.

The case has been brought against poultry firms Avara and Freemans of Newent, along with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

The claim alleges pollution has been caused by agricultural run-off containing phosphorus, nitrogen and bacteria linked to poultry manure spread on farmland, as well as sewage discharges from Welsh Water infrastructure.

The companies involved have previously said they take their environmental responsibilities seriously.