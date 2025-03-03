Councillors could back campaign to stop downgrading of services at Bronglais hospital

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Powys Councillors are to consider putting their weight behind a campaign to stop the downgrading of health services at Aberystwyth’s Bronglais hospital.

The hospital is used by many patients living in the western parts of Powys.

At a meeting of Powys County Council on Thursday, March 6, Plaid Cymru councillors are set to place a motion in front of members to “support and encourage” the campaigners who want to keep services at the only district general hospital in Mid Wales.

Vital healthcare

Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Elwyn Vaughan said: “Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth provides vital healthcare services for patients in Ceredigion, Powys and wider Mid Wales.

“Recently concerns have again been raised about the potential reduction of services at the hospital by Hywel Dda University Health Board – this time with a reduction to stroke services.

“The Protect Bronglais Services group works to safeguard these essential services and ensure that healthcare provision for the region is maintained.”

He asks that: “This council supports and encourages, in principle, the work of the Protect Bronglais Services group in its efforts to prevent any further reduction of services at Bronglais by Hywel Dda University Health Board.”

His motion will be seconded by fellow Plaid Cymru councillor Alwyn Evans.

Stroke unit

In January, it emerged that the health board were considering downgrading the stroke unit at Bronglais to a “treat and transfer” unit.

This would mean that some patient rehabilitation could take place at other hospitals, potentially hours away in Llanelli or Haverfordwest.

The proposal has been made as the health board looks to make savings.

The cash strapped health board has a target deficit of £64 million for the 2024-25 financial year and need to make continued savings.

Protect Bronglais Services have already held a public meeting in Aberystwyth to discuss how it can challenge changes proposed by the health board.

A consultation on any changes would take place in May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

