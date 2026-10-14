Councillors criticise lack of information over wind farm plans

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have expressed disappointment over a “lack of information” surrounding plans for a six-turbine wind farm in mid Wales.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning Committee on Monday 12 October, councillors were asked to agree the draft Local Impact Report (LIR) for the proposal to build six wind turbines at Banc Du.

The proposal from Bute Energy seeks to build five turbines with a maximum height of 200 metres and one with a maximum height of 180 metres, around a kilometre to the north of Llangurig.

The planning application is being dealt with by Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales), as it is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS).

This means that Powys County Council is a consultee and not a decision-maker, and the LIR is the authority’s chance to feed into the consultation process.

The LIR says the overall impact of the development will be neutral, but shows that there are 13 negative outcomes, with only two positives noted.

Development team manager Gemma James reminded councillors that they were not there to make “an overall recommendation to approve or refuse” the application.

Mrs James said: “We don’t receive public representation or views from the local community; those go to PEDW directly and are considered when they make their recommendation.

“Your role here today is to consider whether the LIR fairly and accurately identifies and assesses the impact of the proposal.”

Cllr David Selby (Liberal Democrat – Newtown Central) said: “I wanted to explore the issue of cumulative effect. This report has been produced as if this is standing by itself when it clearly isn’t.”

He asked if it was possible to strengthen this section in the report and “make the point strongly”.

‘Judgements’

Senior planning officer Richard Edwards said: “We’re not making judgements about the acceptability of the proposal. The cumulative impact has been raised.

“The landscape and built heritage assessments have been rated negative, and they consider the lack of cumulative impact of the existing and proposed wind farms in the area – that has been stated for PEDW to consider.”

Cllr Huw Williams (Abercrâf and Ystradgynlais) then asked about electricity will be transferred from the site, saying: “Is it overground or underground? Where will it go? Having read the report, I sense there is a need for more information. Is that a fair reflection?”

Mr Edwards said: “Consultee responses have highlighted deficiencies and a lack of information in certain areas, which has created uncertainty and requires further clarification. That has led to a number of negative responses.”

Turning to the question of the electricity transmission connection, Mr Edwards said: “I understand the interest; it would be subject to another (DNS) application that would have all the relevant information associated with any proposal.”

‘Disappointed’

Cllr Gareth E Jones (Powys Independents – Llanelwedd) suggested that the response to PEDW should include a statement saying: “the authority is very disappointed in the lack of information being supplied by the applicant.”

Mrs James said: “The report is clear there are a number of negatives, and there’s nothing stopping members (councillors) or the chair putting in a separate statement to that effect.”

Committee chairman Cllr Gareth D Jones (Powys Independents, Llanfair Caereinion and Llanerfyl) said he would be “happy” to send a letter to PEDW on their behalf, stressing the lack of details.

This was agreed, and councillors eventually voted to back the LIR, which will now be sent to PEDW.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.