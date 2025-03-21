Councillors defend pay rises after ‘disgusting’ criticism on social media

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Councillors have hit back at “unfair” criticism of increases in their pay with concerns raised they could be “physically targeted”.

During a meeting of on Anglesey council’s democratic services committee on Wednesday, councillors blasted social media criticism of the pay increases, and described media reports of the public document “irresponsible”.

The Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales [IRPW] has set the 2025/26 pay rates for councillors, with the authority’s leader Cllr Gary Pritchard set for a wage rise from £59,498 to £63,020.

Members of the committee said the public “misunderstood” the role of councillors, with one arguing the “wage structure is less than you would earn in Tesco or Morrisons”.

Members said they worked hard, often “out of hours”.

Abuse

They said they were concerned “negative” comments could put people off becoming councillors amid fears over abuse.

The councillors are due their pay rise from April.

Cllr Ken Taylor said: “We’ve seen derogatory remarks made about the council on social media and about councillors and the council in general. There’s a lack of understanding out there.

“They think the council sets the salaries, but it is done by an independent panel, it’s nothing to do with us.

“Show me any person or profession that refuses a pay increase, that doesn’t happen.”

Media

He also accused the media of “targeting” individuals and Anglesey Council and said reporting the figures, published on Anglesey Council’s website, was an example of “irresponsible journalism”.

Cllr Dylan Rees said he was “disappointed” that arrangements were being made with the police to provide training to members over safety and quoted from a newsletter which had noted an increase in “serious threats” on social media towards Senedd members.

He said hundreds of comments had been left on social media in relation to the pay increases, and “most are negative and most very unkind”.

He said rates for Anglesey and Denbighshire were “amongst the lowest” in North Wales.

He added: “Some say we provide poor service, but Anglesey is one of the best performing local authorities praised by independent bodies.

“What concerns me, I’m actually quite angry and disappointed, is if people are going to attack us like this, without a reason, there is a danger people will go overboard and target us physically.

“Who would want to put them self forward to be a councillor to receive abuse like this?”

Cllr Gwilym O Jones said the comments on social media had been “terrible” and said the media had “targeted” the authority.

Cllr Jeff Evans felt people were “unaware of the real situation”.

He said: “The wage structure is less than you would earn in Tesco or Morrisons, we do it because we want to be councillors, to represent our area, our towns, our people, our island to thrive and develop.”

He also noted that councillors gave up paid jobs to be councillors, adding: “If we are unelected, we’re out of a job.”

He also felt people had “not been fair” and described his own role helping constituents “at all hours” and said he was even taking calls while he was in hospital.

“It’s not nine ’til five, two while ten, it’s a 24 hour role,” he said.

Cllr Carwyn E Jones urged people “to think” before putting comments on social media.

“We don’t want people to be afraid to stand as councillors in the future,” he added.

