Councillors demand answers over proposed hospital bed cuts

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have unanimously demanded greater transparency over plans that could see community hospital beds cut as part of a major overhaul of healthcare services.

The motion, passed by Powys County Council, calls on Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) to provide early clarification over proposals expected to go out to public consultation later this year.

The health board is preparing a package of changes under its Better Together programme, which is expected to include shifting more healthcare away from hospitals and into patients’ homes.

The urgent motion, tabled by Cllr Graham Breeze and seconded by Cllr Gwynfor Thomas, was brought before Thursday’s full council meeting amid growing concern over reports that inpatient beds at community hospitals could be reduced.

Introducing the motion, Cllr Breeze said: “Any proposal that involves reducing inpatient capacity must be properly scrutinised and fully understood.

“It’s a request for transparency and dialogue at an early stage of the process.”

During the debate, councillors agreed to strengthen the motion with two amendments.

Cllr Joy Jones successfully proposed that all county councillors should be invited to a meeting with health board officials to receive a full briefing on the proposals.

“This would provide county councillors with a full and up-to-date briefing on all these matters,” she said.

A second amendment, proposed by Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies, sought assurances over the future of rural medical centres.

Cllr Davies said the health board’s ambition to expand care delivered in people’s homes was welcome, but warned it could not succeed if local healthcare infrastructure was reduced at the same time.

“The health board has told us that one of the options under its Better Together programme is developing and expanding the range of services available at home,” he said.

“That ambition is welcomed, it’s sensible and addresses the needs of an ageing population.

“But the model can’t function if we allow the closure of central rural access points such as Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant Medical Centre.

“If we are serious about delivering more care at home then we must be serious about protecting the infrastructure that makes home-based care possible.

“Fewer beds and fewer surgeries together would undermine the very community-based model the health board says it wants to build.”

Amendment

His amendment calls on the council to seek assurances that rural medical centres will be protected until the future of healthcare services in Powys has been decided.

After both amendments were approved, Cllr Breeze accepted the changes and the revised motion was put to a vote.

All 47 councillors present voted in favour.