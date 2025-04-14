Councillors demand meeting over Severn bridge HGV ban

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors want to meet with the UK’s transport secretary following the shock announcement the original Severn Bridge is to be closed to heavy goods vehicles.

The chief executive of Monmouthshire County Council also hit out at how the announcement was made without prior information being given to the local authority.

National Highways, the UK Government owned company which is responsible for both bridges across the Severn, announced late on Friday April 11 that the original crossing, the M48 Severn Bridge from Chepstow to Aust, is to have a weight limit imposed from next month.

Deterioration

It said the precaution is necessary as the main cables on the near 60-year-old suspension bridge are deteriorating and it has had to reduce the load to minimise further damage.

As a result from Tuesday May 27 heavy goods vehicles over 7.5-tonnes, that currently make up around 10 per cent of the 32,000 vehicles that cross at Chepstow every day, will need to use the second Severn crossing, the Prince of Wales bridge to travel between Wales and England.

The weight restriction will need to remain in place for an estimated 12 to 18 months as National Highways develops and installs a medium-term solution, though the crossing will remain open to all emergency vehicles, scheduled buses, coaches, gritters and recovery vehicles.

The announcement has caused anger among local representatives coming shortly after a series of lane closures and restrictions in 2022 and 2023 for an assessment of the main cables which are exposed to harsh winter conditions. National Highways said the new restriction is a response to December results of further laboratory.

‘Sham’

Councillor Armand Watts, who represents Bulwark and Thornwell which is beside the bridge in Chepstow, said the decision has been made without consultation.

“I want to know why National Highways are carrying out a consultation after the decision? That’s not consultation that’s a sham to do consultation retrospectively.”

The Labour councillor said he was concerned at the impact on businesses, especially those based at the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate where supermarket Asda has a distribution centre, and the service station on the English side of the bridge at Aust, as well as the longer term economic impact for Monmouthshire.

“Monmouthshire County Council has a plan to create so many jobs but if businesses in Chepstow can’t get HGVs on to the bridge what will it mean longer term? Will they look to Magor or over to Avonmouth?”

He also said he is concerned traffic heading north, or travelling south into Wales, will use the A48 further adding to congestion and traffic pollution in Chepstow.

Cllr Watts said he would like for him and other Labour county councillors for Chepstow to meet with the UK transport secretary and Swindon South MP Heidi Alexander, stating he is ‘trying to arrange a meeting’.

‘Difficult time’

Conservative Councillor Lisa Dymock, whose Portskewett ward includes the Severn Bridge Industrial estate that is home to around 40 businesses, said she was concerned about increased costs for smaller haulage firms and manufacturers and the possibility of 95 mile detour, up the M50 via Gloucester, for hauliers if an accident closes the M4 bridge.

She said: “This announcement has come at a difficult time when the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge is routinely subject to significant delays due to resurfacing works, which are due to continue until at least August.”

Councillor Richard John, leader of the Conservative opposition group on Monmouthshire council, called for a ‘clear timeline’ for insepections and repairs and said: “We need to see swift intervention from the UK Government to secure the long-term future of the bridge so it can continue to safely accommodate the demands of businesses and residents.”

Shortly after the restriction was announced Paul Matthews, the chief executive of Monmouthsire County Council, complained on social media about the lack of prior notification of the decision.

He posted on X: “Weight restrictions being imposed on the M48 Severn Bridge is quite a big deal. Would have been nice if the CEO of @MonmouthshireCC where it touches down in Wales had been informed more directly.”

National Highways was contacted for comment.

