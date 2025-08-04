Councillors demand ‘missing’ business case for library move

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Backbench councillors have slammed a north Wales council cabinet, claiming a business plan for the relocation of a library has yet to emerge.

The row centres around the relocation of Llandudno library, from Mostyn Street to Venue Cymru as part of a multi-million-pound regeneration of the theatre funded by the UK Government.

Despite the potential investment, hundreds of Llandudno residents opposed the move as part of a public consultation, whilst shopkeepers on the high street, backed by Mostyn Estates, feared a reduced footfall in the town centre.

Earlier this month Conwy’s cabinet backed the plans, despite concerns a business plan, requested by an earlier scrutiny committee never materialised.

Voted through

At the special economy and place overview and scrutiny committee on July 2, Cllr Chris Hughes proposed councillors backed the plan for the library move, and this was seconded by Cllr Dave Jones before it was voted through.

Making the proposal at the meeting, Cllr Chris Hughes said: “I have to move the recommendation and I do so not lightly. I do so on the basis that Charlie (leader Cllr McCoubrey) has promised a satisfactory business case will be provided… would be expected.”

Reading out Cllr Hughes’ proposal, Conwy’s legal officer Matthew Georgiou took the matter to the vote.

Reading out the recommendation from the report, Mr Georgiou directly referred to Cllr Hughes’ proposal but without specifying his comments regarding “a business plan”.

The proposal was then voted through before being again supported by cabinet days later.

Llandudno Conservative councillor Harry Saville then emailed the leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey again requesting the “missing” business plan.

‘Surprised’

But Cllr Saville said he was “surprised” by a response from the leader, who said he disagreed with Llandudno councillors’ “interpretation” of events.

“I am genuinely surprised by the response from the leader of Conwy County Borough Council,” said Cllr Saville.

“All I am asking for is that councillors have the opportunity to scrutinise the business case behind the council’s plans to relocate Llandudno’s library and Tourist Information Centre to Venue Cymru.”

He added: “It is clear that councillors believed this information would be provided when they voted to back the council’s plan. I don’t think that is too much to ask for.”

Llandudno Reform councillor Louise Emery agreed, referring to the fact that the £10m bid for UK Government funds was being considered by civil servants, which she presumed included a “business case”.

“We just want to see the business case for the Venue Cymru Futures Bid that includes moving the library away from its high-street location,” she said.

“We’ve been told it’s on a UK Government civil servant’s desk, so let’s see it. I don’t mind paying for the postage to post it back if that’s the problem.”

Conwy leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey responded to the Llandudno councillors in a statement issued this week.

“The economy and place overview and scrutiny committee considered the matter on July 2 and made recommendations to cabinet,” he said.

“The committee’s recommendations were that cabinet, having fully considered the responses to the public consultation, approve the draft plans for the Venue Cymru Futures project, which include relocating Llandudno Library and the Llandudno Tourist Information Centre to Venue Cymru. The proposal was clear and was read out immediately prior to the vote.”

Recommendation

He added: “The recommendation did not request cabinet to delay the decision so that the committee could consider further information. An alternative proposal was made that cabinet does not approve the draft plans for the Venue Cymru Futures Project and should defer their decision pending a full formal assessment of the Venue Cymru Futures bid and a detailed economic impact assessment of moving the library from Mostyn Street, and for that information to be brought back to the committee before cabinet approved the plans for the Venue Cymru Futures Project.

“It was made clear to the committee that the alternative proposal would be voted on if the proposal for cabinet to approve the plans was lost. However, the recommendation that cabinet should approve the plans was carried and cabinet subsequently adopted those recommendations in full without changes.”

